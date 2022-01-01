Go
Joe's Deli image
Sandwiches

Joe's Deli

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

570 Reviews

$

1322 Hertel Ave

Buffalo, NY 14216

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Sweet Baby James$11.25
Grilled chicken, crispy avocado, chipotle ranch, romaine, cheddar cheese, red onion, and tomato.
Cutlet$11.25
Breaded chicken cutlet with provolone, sautéed spinach, mushrooms, onion, and roasted pepper mayo on a hard roll.
Jimmy's Cuban$11.50
Marinated pork loin, Sahlen’s ham, lorraine swiss, sliced dill pickles, and honey mustard on grilled ciabatta.
Build Your Own Sandwich$9.50
Choose ONE deli meat and cheese. Includes lettuce, tomato, onion, and your choice of mayo, oil, or mustard.
Reuben$12.99
Sliced corned beef, lorraine swiss, and sauerkraut or coleslaw, with homemade Russian dressing on marble rye.
534 Elmwood(New 714 Maple RD)$13.25
Brisket with jalapeño slaw, cheddar, BBQ, and tobacco onions on a hard roll.
Frank Stallone$11.75
Chopped steak with peppers, onions, and melted mozzarella on a hoagie.
I Love Lucy$10.99
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on toasted multi-grain.
French Fry Basket$5.50
Fresh cut french fries for one or to share.
Chicken Noodle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markBuffet
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

1322 Hertel Ave, Buffalo NY 14216

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Spot Coffee

No reviews yet

SPoT Coffee - Your Neighborhood Cafe

Public House of Buffalo

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Buffalo Catering Co.

No reviews yet

The Buffalo Catering Company offers catering services for a wide variety of events, including weddings, graduations, private parties, corporate events and more.

Jim's SteakOut

No reviews yet

Welcome!

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Joe's Deli

orange star4.5 • 570 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston