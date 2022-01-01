Go
JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop

Neighborhood sandwich shop featuring scratch made snacks, soups, salads, sandwiches and treats in a cozy, family friendly setting.

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3970 N Elston Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (563 reviews)

Popular Items

Steak & Potato$15.95
chargrilled skirt steak, chimichurri, French fried potatoes, truffle mayo, manchego cheese, sesame seed roll
Breaded Pork Tenderloin$9.95
tenderized pork loin, seasoned bread crumbs, lettuce, red onion, dill pickle, mayo, yellow mustard, buttery bun
Grinder$12.75
Paulina Meat Market mortadella (contains pistachios), capicola (spicy ham), beef salami, provolone cheese, baby arugula, fresh squeeze lemon juice & olive oil on garlic toasted Highland Baking French bread
Pork & Greens$11.75
shaved roast pork loin, grilled rapini, provolone cheese,Calabrian chili aioli, sesame seed roll, pan jus
Darn Good Burger$9.95
griddled certified angus beef patty, lettuce, onion, dill pickle, American cheese, dijonaise, buttery bun
Roast Turkey Breast$10.95
sliced turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, mayonnaise, white toast
Chicken Salad$10.75
roast chicken breast, celery, tarragon, green grapes, mayonnaise, toasted cashews, mixed greens, croissant
Fries$3.45
beer battered, fry sauce
Fried Pickle Spears$4.25
breaded dill pickle spears, ranch dressing
Fried Chicken$10.75
buttermilk brined thigh, dill pickle,maple chipotle mayo, buttery bun
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3970 N Elston Ave

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
