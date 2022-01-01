JT’s Genuine Sandwich Shop
Neighborhood sandwich shop featuring scratch made snacks, soups, salads, sandwiches and treats in a cozy, family friendly setting.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
3970 N Elston Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3970 N Elston Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Smoque BBQ
BBQ Low and Slow
Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Pulaski
Come in and enjoy!
Eris Brewery and Cider House
Craft beer, cider, and food for all!
Our menu aims to satisfy meat lovers, vegans, vegetarians, pescetarians, and those who observe gluten free diets.
Named for the most notorious instigator of ancient Greek mythology, women-owned and -operated ERIS Brewery and Cider House opened in February 2018, claiming as its home a MCMX Masonic Temple that had most recently served as a Korean Presbyterian church. We are the first of our kind that we know of. Come on out and try something new!
Mis Moles Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!