Juice Crafters

SMOOTHIES

702 S Spring St • $$

Avg 4.3 (976 reviews)

Muscle Builder$10.95
Almond milk, banana, blueberries, almond butter & plant based vanilla protein.
Wake Me Up!$10.50
Almond milk, cold brewed coffee, banana, cacao powder, almonds, almond butter, dates, vanilla, cinnamon & chaga
Acai - Classic Bowl$10.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana.
Toppings: Almond granola, banana, strawberries, coconut flakes.
In N' Oat$9.50
Oat milk, oats, banana, blueberries, dried cranberries, ashwagandha, cinnamon & agave.
Pacific Love$9.99
Almond milk, banana, almond butter, coconut butter, cacao nibs, dates & maca.
Fountain of Youth$10.99
Almond milk, banana, strawberries, blueberries, cacao powder, goji berries, maca & agave.
Green Soul$10.99
Cold-pressed apple juice, banana, pineapple, kale, spinach, celery, turmeric & spirulina.
Crunchy Monkey$10.99
Almond milk, banana, cacao nibs, cacao powder, goji berries, walnuts, dates, cinnamon & vanilla.
Acai - Protein Bowl$14.99
Base: Amazonian acai, banana, vanilla protein.
Toppings: Banana, strawberries, almonds, walnuts, almond butter.
Divine Start$12.50
Cold-pressed apple juice, coconut meat, kale, spinach, celery, chia seeds, flax seeds, dates, agave & spirulina.
Kid-Friendly
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
702 S Spring St

Los Angeles CA

Sunday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:30 pm
