Juno is an intimate Japanese restaurant in the heart of Lincoln Park. Led by the expertise of Executive Chef/Owner BK Park, Juno offers a variety of traditional & non-traditional Japanese dishes as well as an extensive list of sashimi, nigiri and premium sake.

2638 N Lincoln Ave

SAKE NIGIRI$9.00
Scottish salmon. 2 pieces per order.
MISO SOUP$5.00
Tofu, wakame, scallion, and mushroom served in hot miso broth.
CEVICHE$16.00
8-piece Signature Roll. Tuna, white fish, shrimp.
TAKO MAGURO$16.00
8-piece Signature Roll. Spicy Octopus, Tuna, Pineapple, Potato Crunch. Served with Jalapeno Sweet Soy.
ZUWAIGANI$12.00
Snow crab, wagyu butter, lime. 2 pieces per order.
EDAMAME$5.00
Tossed in sea salt and served with a side of yuzu vinaigrette.
HOTATE NIGIRI$11.00
Scallop. 2 pieces per order.
JUNO KING$12.00
Spicy king crab wrapped in tuna. 2 pieces per order.
SPICY TUNA MAKI$10.00
6- Piece Traditional Roll.
AKAMI NIGIRI$10.00
Lean tuna. 2 pieces per order.
Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
