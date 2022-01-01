Juno
Juno is an intimate Japanese restaurant in the heart of Lincoln Park. Led by the expertise of Executive Chef/Owner BK Park, Juno offers a variety of traditional & non-traditional Japanese dishes as well as an extensive list of sashimi, nigiri and premium sake.
2638 N Lincoln Ave
Popular Items
Location
2638 N Lincoln Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gotham Bagels Lakeview
NY Bagels prepared using traditional technique pass down by many generations Sandwiches and Cream Cheese utilizing modern flavors and ingredients
Eduardos Enoteca Lakeview
Enjoy fine Italian wines, craft cocktails, and artisan pizzas & pastas in Lakeview! Eduardo's Enoteca serves Chicago's best Italian food & wine, and an amazing Happy Hour!
Sal's Trattoria
Authentic Taste of Italy
Herb & Alchemy
Herb Infused Coffee and functional beverages.