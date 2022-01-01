Killer Pizza From Mars
Come on in and enjoy!
3772 Mission Ave,Ste 127
Popular Items
Location
3772 Mission Ave,Ste 127
OCEANSIDE CA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Ocean Thai Cuisine - Mission Ave
Come in and enjoy!
Graziano's Pizza
Come in and enjoy!
Mangia e Bevi
Mangia e Bevi is a truly authentic Italian restaurant. The menu was inspired by Tore's grandmother and mother. The same dishes that were prepared for Tore as a child are now recreated for you to enjoy. Mangia e Bevi provides you the same cuisine as if you were sitting at a sidewalk cafe in Italy.
Upper Crust Pizza - Oceanside
Come in and enjoy!