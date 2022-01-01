Go
La Chasse

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1359 Bardstown Rd • $$$

Avg 4.6 (1211 reviews)

Popular Items

8 oz La Chasse Burger$24.00
House rosemary-potato bun, bacon-onion jam, gruyere cheese, Dijon and roasted garlic aioli, pomme frites.
Spring Burrata Salad$14.00
Filet$65.00
Wood Grilled Blackhawk Farms NY Strip Au Poivre— Rosemary au poivre, brandy cream sauce, sultana compote, pomme frites, sauteed broccolini
Grilled Chicken$28.00
Marinated, grilled chicken thighs in olive-lemon-fennel broth, with broccolini, roasted garlic aioli, and parmesan baguettes
Cod$34.00
Red Wine$1.00
JUST JOSHIN' AROUND$16.00
Potato Gratin$9.00
Coal Grilled Ora King Salmon$35.00
Mushroom risotto, garlic-lemon beurre blanc, sautéed spinach with tomato jam and crispy shallots
White Wine$1.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

1359 Bardstown Rd

Louisville KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
