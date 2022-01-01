La Vie En Rose Bakery Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
PASTRY
10A West Prospect St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
10A West Prospect St
Waldwick NJ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Pierogi Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Mezza Luna
Come in and enjoy!
Allendale Steakhouse
Come and Enjoy one of the best steaks in New Jersey !
Bibillia
Bibillia is a fast-casual Korean restaurant specializing in build-your-own bibimbap and noodles.