La Vie En Rose Bakery Cafe

Popular Items

Puree of Vegetable$7.00
vegan
French Onion$8.00
served with gruyere crostini
Coffee$2.25
Our Famous Scones$3.25
Almond-Blueberry, Cranberry-Orange, Apricot-Walnut, Cream, Cinnamon, or Seasonal
Brownies$4.00
Wild Field Salad$14.00
cranberries, walnuts & goat cheese over organic greens with balsamic vinaigrette
Roasted Vegetables Wrap$13.50
with hummus spread on a spinach wrap
Coffee$2.25
Cream Scone with Clotted Cream and Strawberries$6.00
Our Famous Scones$3.25
Almond-Blueberry, Cranberry-Orange, Apricot-Walnut, cream, cinnamon, or Seasonal
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fast Service
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Location

10A West Prospect St

Waldwick NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
