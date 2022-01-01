Go
Laredos Grill

Seattle's Finest Tex Mex!

555 Aloha st • $$

Avg 4.4 (785 reviews)

Popular Items

Fajitas
Sauteed peppers, onions, mushrooms & jalapenos with sides of guac, pico, sour cream, flour tortillas, rice & beans
Chips and Salsa$3.50
House made chips with red and green salsa.. ( if you are seated at a table and ordered from your phone let your server know!)
Taco Truck Tacos$12.25
3 small corn tortillas with choice of meat, topped with cilantro & onions
Brisket Chimichanga$18.50
Fried flour tortilla with shredded brisket, rice, crema, pico & queso. Choice of red, green or habanero cream sauce
Chile con queso$7.99
Texas style queso served with chips and salsa.
Carne asada fries$14.99
Fries topped with grilled steak, mexican cheeses, pico & crema
House Guacamole$8.99
Smash avocado with cilantro, lime & jalapenos
Mariachi Burrito$18.99
Flour tortilla with rice, beans, pico, queso & crema. Topped with green, red or habanero cream sauce
Enchiladas Banderas
Topped with green & red sauce and mexican cheeses. Served with rice & beans
Carne Asada$21.50
Grilled skirt steak, rice, beans, guac, pico, sour cream & flour tortillas
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
TV
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
555 Aloha st

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
