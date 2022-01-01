Go
Liberty Barbecue

A casual dining restaurant featuring a chef-driven menu with best-in-class BBQ, Southern fried chicken, and Southern-inspired sides.
Our neighborhood style bar offers a wide selection of local and craft beers, as well as a unique cocktail menu.

370 West Broad Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Double Platter$18.95
Sampler platter of a quarter pound each of your choice of two smoked meats, served with your choice of two small sides.
Smoked Pulled Pork$11.00
Martin's Potato Bun$0.45
Mini Cornbread Muffins (6)$4.00
Six mini homemade corn bread muffins with a side of whipped honey butter.
Smoked Wings$19.00
Slowly smoked chicken wings, flash fried and tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with house made Point Reyes blue cheese dressing.
Pork Spare Ribs
Smoked Beef Brisket$14.00
Triple$22.95
Sampler platter of a quarter pound each of your choice of three smoked meats, served with your choice of two small sides.
Grand Slam$64.95
A selection of a half pound of 4 smoked meats, totaling 2 lbs of meat! Served with 4 large (16oz each) sides! Great to share!
Pulled Pork Sandwich$10.00
Pulled pork shoulder, mixed with Carolina vinegar sauce, topped with coleslaw and served on a potato roll.
Location

370 West Broad Street

Falls Church VA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
