Liberty Barbecue
A casual dining restaurant featuring a chef-driven menu with best-in-class BBQ, Southern fried chicken, and Southern-inspired sides.
Our neighborhood style bar offers a wide selection of local and craft beers, as well as a unique cocktail menu.
370 West Broad Street
Location
Falls Church VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
