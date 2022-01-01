Go
Life On Mars is a plant based bar on Capitol Hill. We have records, booze, and plenty of good times.
Please when coming to pick up your food/drink remember to wear a mask if you are not fully vaccinated.
If you are shopping for bottles, bear with us while we are re-doing the store many things that are marked as sold out, are actually in stock. Your best bet is to call in and ask first.

Summer BBQ Waffle Sandwich$14.00
Pulled jackfruit, tamarind barbecue sauce, creamy jicama cabbage slaw, bread and butter pickles. Choice of sides: fries, slaw, potato salad.
Not So Crabby Po' Boy$16.00
Pan-seared hearts of palm crab cake, lettuce, tomato, pickle, spiced aioli.
Cauliflower Wings$12.00
ghostfish beer battered, choice of buffalo, garlic-butter, or barbeque sauce (gf)
House Mac & Cheese$9.00
Vegan mac & cheese with chorizo and green chiles
Patty Melt$14.00
beyond burger, carmalized walla walla onions, garlic black pepper aioli, creamy cheese, on grilled texas toast
Steakhouse Burger$15.50
Beyond burger, cheese, grilled crimini mushrooms, house-made steak sauce, crispy onions, grilled bun.
Ya Basic Burger$13.00
Beyond burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickled red onion, garlic aioli.
Caesar Salad - Side$9.00
Romaine, house-made croutons, macadamia nut parmesan, blackened soy curls, creamy caesar dressing (gf, contains nuts)
Intimate
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
722 E Pike St

Seattle WA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
