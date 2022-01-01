Go
Limon Restaurants

Since the day we opened our doors in 2002, Limon Rotisserie has set out to share the vibrant flavors of Peruvian cuisine with San Francisco locals and visitors alike. At the heart of what we serve are the authentic ingredients that we carefully select from local purveyors and sustainable growers. At Limon, we craft each dish with purpose and welcome you into our restaurants as if they were your second home.

524 Valencia St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicharron de pollo$14.00
Crispy chicken marinated in Aji Amarillo soy sauce, salsa criolla.
Bruselas$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
Lomo saltado$28.00
Traditional Peruvian favorite! Wok stir-fried beef tenderloin with onions, tomatoes in ginger-infused soy sauce, french fries & served with jasmine rice.
*Contains gluten, shellfish (oyster sauce) & soy
Ají Amarillo sauce [2oz]$2.25
Peruvian Yellow Pepper & Black Mint Sauce [2oz]
Ceviche mixto$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Whole Chicken$30.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 8 pieces.
Half Chicken$20.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken. Cut in 4 pieces.
Truffle mac & cheese$13.00
Limon's signature truffle infused macaroni and cheese.
Quarter White$16.00
Limon's famous open-flame marinated rotisserie chicken, quarter white cut of meat.
Chicken empanadas$12.00
Two crispy pastries filled with: Shredded rotisserie chicken, carrots, parsley in a creamy Aji Amarillo sauce.
Location

524 Valencia St

San Francisco CA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
