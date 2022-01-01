Go
Toast

Lock 29 Mont Clare

Come in and enjoy!

127 Bridge Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Super Caesar$12.00
Chopped Romaine, Shredded Brussels, Massaged Kale, Sourdough Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, Housemade Caesar Dressing
Fried Chicken$13.00
Marinated Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Zesty Lemon Aioli
Cheeseburger$14.00
Wings$13.00
Bourbon Bacon Burger$15.00
Onion Rings, Bourbon Bacon Jam, Smoked Gouda
Pickles$10.00
Kosher Pickles, Spicy Jalapeno Batter, Horseradish Chive
Cobb Salad$15.00
Grilled Chicken, Avocado, Deviled Egg, Pickled Red Onion, Thick Cut Bacon, Cherry Tomato, Gorgonzola, Mesclun Greens
California Burger$15.00
Guacamole, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickled Jalapeno, Ancho Mayo
Nashville Chicken$14.00
Marinated Fried Chicken, Pickles, Coleslaw, Mayonnaise, Spicy Oil
Brussels$11.00
Pecorino, Truffle Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Lemon Zest
See full menu

Location

127 Bridge Street

Mont Clare PA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Great American Pub

No reviews yet

Community focused restaurant located in the historic district. Live music, great food and drinks. Private events and amazing outside dining.

Vintner's Table By Folino Estate Winery

No reviews yet

Wine Tasting & Salumeria Bar Serving award-winning wine, delicious cheeses, and charcuterie boards

Great American Pub

No reviews yet

outside seating available & online ordering available for take out.
https://www.toasttab.com/great-american-pub-phoenixville

Paloma's

No reviews yet

Modern European Cuisine. Sustainable and Quality ingredients finessed by our Executive Chef Chris Siropaides, Executive Sous Chef Chris Riordan, and Pastry Chef Victoria Fifer.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston