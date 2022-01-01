Go
Lolita Fort Point

Rebellious Revelry.
Tacos.
Tequila.
Lolita is a bustling neighborhood cantina serving playfully authentic interpretations of traditional Mexican cuisine. The dramatic space is dark and rustic, loud with laughter and intimately lit by Murano glass chandeliers, custom stained glass and flickering candles. Bold colors, luxurious leather, graffiti art and a ceiling adorned with skulls are set against an elegant venetian backdrop. House-made flour tortillas wrap flavorful tacos and hand-crafted margaritas grace an elegant, Mexican-crafted bar. The vibrant and youthful ambiance is sexy, seductive and tailored for a night of rebellion and all out revelry.

253 Summer Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Carne Asada$30.00
oregano butter, taqueria pickles, shoestring potatoes
Diablo$20.00
fresh grapefruit, fresh lime, cane sugar, blood orange, serrano, strawberry
Lolita$20.00
fresh grapefruit, fresh lime, cane sugar
Spicy Cucumber$20.00
fresh grapefruit, fresh lime, cane sugar, serrano, cucumber
Blackened Mushroom$25.00
saffron queso crema, red cabbage, pico de gallo
Location

253 Summer Street

Boston MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
