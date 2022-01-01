Arcade Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Arcade Restaurant is Memphis' oldest cafe, since 1919! Family owned, breakfast is served all day with daily plate lunch specials Monday - Friday and speciality brunch and breakfast items available Saturday and Sunday. The Arcade Restaurant has been featured in numerous movies, television shows, and documentaries and has been featured on The Food Network and Travel Channel as well as several local, national, and international publications! Hand made pizzas, home cooked meals, large breakfast plates, and a 50's style interior welcome you into the restaurant. Whether it's family breakfast, business lunch, dinner, or a private party, the Arcade will provide you with a warm and inviting atmosphere perfect for your family, group, or outing!

