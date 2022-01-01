Go
Little Mack's image

Little Mack's

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

62 Reviews

$$

1060 Highway 42

Sumrall, MS 39482

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Hushpuppy$0.25
Large Filet$18.50
Kid's Shrimp$8.50
Hamburger Steak$13.50
Blue Plates$10.00
Regular Shrimp$18.50
Regular Filet$15.50
Kid's Filet$8.50
Sweet Tea$2.25
Kid's Chicken Tenders$7.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markSolo Dining
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1060 Highway 42, Sumrall MS 39482

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Local Eatery MS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mack's West

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Half Shell Oyster House

No reviews yet

Fantastic made from scratch food including steaks, chicken, pasta and seafood. We pride ourselves on serving fresh, quality ingredients!

Asiago

No reviews yet

Creative delights from chef, entrepreneur and mom Julie May, PhD.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Little Mack's

orange star4.3 • 62 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston