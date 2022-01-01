Brandon restaurants you'll love
More about Super Shakes of Reservoir Brandon
SMOOTHIES
Super Shakes of Reservoir Brandon
109 Spann Dr, Brandon
|Popular items
|Super Fit
27g Protein
Overall Health & Fitness
|#9 Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)
Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories
|Super Charge
Energy
25g Protein
250mg Caffeine
More about Chillin’ On the Rez
Chillin’ On the Rez
111 Spann Drive, Brandon
|Popular items
|Medium 16oz
|$5.00
Flattop With Lid
|Small 12oz
|$4.00
Flattop With Lid
|Pint
|$8.00
More about Cups
Cups
1450 W Government St Suite D, Brandon
|Popular items
|Blondie Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
|Muffin
|$3.25
A classic pastry + coffee combo. Assorted muffin flavors by location.
|Café au lait
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee with steamed milk.
More about Super Shakes of Crossgates
Super Shakes of Crossgates
120-B Stribling lane, Brandon
|Popular items
|Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
|Super Fuel
Post Workout
14g Hydrolyzed Whey Protein
BCAA's & Glutamine
|#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner
Super Trim
Snick'rs with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner
More about Shaggy's
Shaggy's
1733 Spillway Road, Brandon
|Popular items
|Fried Captain's Platter
|$25.99
Hand battered using our signature fish fry served with shrimp, oysters and catfish. French fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
|Grilled Shrimp Platter
|$15.99
Grilled shrimp basket. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
|Redfish Bahama Grill
|$17.99
Fresh grilled redfish served with coconut rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
More about Willy B's Steakhouse
Willy B's Steakhouse
1149 Old Fannin Road Suite 7, Brandon
|Popular items
|Chicken Strip Basket
|$12.95
served with home fries and comeback sauce
|Ribeye Special 8 oz
|$17.95
served with a house salad and baked potato
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.95
1/2 lb choice angus beef served with swiss cheeese, mayo, and saateed mushrooms and onions, side of home fries