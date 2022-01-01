Brandon restaurants you'll love

Brandon restaurants
Toast
  Brandon

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Juice & Smoothies
Must-try Brandon restaurants

Super Shakes of Reservoir Brandon image

SMOOTHIES

Super Shakes of Reservoir Brandon

109 Spann Dr, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Super Fit
27g Protein
Overall Health & Fitness
#9 Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg)
Super Slush Watermelon with Vita-Blast and Caffeine (250mg) Zero Calories
Super Charge
Energy
25g Protein
250mg Caffeine
Chillin’ On the Rez image

 

Chillin’ On the Rez

111 Spann Drive, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Medium 16oz$5.00
Flattop With Lid
Small 12oz$4.00
Flattop With Lid
Pint$8.00
Cups image

 

Cups

1450 W Government St Suite D, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blondie Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Muffin$3.25
A classic pastry + coffee combo. Assorted muffin flavors by location.
Café au lait
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee with steamed milk.
Super Shakes of Crossgates image

 

Super Shakes of Crossgates

120-B Stribling lane, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Super Trim
Weight Management
19g Protein
Fiber
Hoodia
Super Fuel
Post Workout
14g Hydrolyzed Whey Protein
BCAA's & Glutamine
#3 Super Trim Snik'rs with Peanut Butter and Fat Burner
Super Trim
Snick'rs with a scoop of natural peanut butter and a scoop of Fat Burner
Shaggy's image

 

Shaggy's

1733 Spillway Road, Brandon

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Captain's Platter$25.99
Hand battered using our signature fish fry served with shrimp, oysters and catfish. French fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Grilled Shrimp Platter$15.99
Grilled shrimp basket. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Redfish Bahama Grill$17.99
Fresh grilled redfish served with coconut rice, pineapple pico and soy glaze.
Willy B's Steakhouse image

 

Willy B's Steakhouse

1149 Old Fannin Road Suite 7, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Strip Basket$12.95
served with home fries and comeback sauce
Ribeye Special 8 oz$17.95
served with a house salad and baked potato
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.95
1/2 lb choice angus beef served with swiss cheeese, mayo, and saateed mushrooms and onions, side of home fries
Po Boy

