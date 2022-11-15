Chillin’ On the Rez imageView gallery

Chillin' On The Rez

111 Spann Drive

Brandon, MS 39047

Popular Items

Pint
Large
Small 12oz

Snowball

Small 12oz

$4.00

Flattop With Lid

Medium 16oz

$5.00

Flattop With Lid

Large

$6.00

Flattop With Lid

The Big Easy 32oz

$8.00

Flattop With Lid

Ice Cream

1 Scoop

$4.00

2 Scoop

$6.00

3 Scoop

$7.00

Pint

$8.00

Milk Shake

Milk Shake

$7.00

Malts

Malts

$8.00

Nachos

Cheddar

$4.00

Queso

$4.00

Pickles

Pickles

$2.00

Pineapple Saturday

Pineapple Saturday

$15.00Out of stock

Are you ready for our 1st PINEAPPLE SATURDAY of the Summer?!?! Order your Pineapple Snoball for THIS SATURDAY, June 11TH, ONLY!! LIMITED QUANTITIES!! Must be PREORDERED & PAID FOR by FRIDAY, June 10TH!!

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Chillin on the Rez - home of the Original New Orleans Snoball and Homemade Ice Cream

111 Spann Drive, Brandon, MS 39047

