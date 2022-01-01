Madison restaurants you'll love
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
111 Colony Crossing, Madison
|Mozz Sticks
|$8.95
breaded and fried Grande whole milk mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce
|Small Hot Wings
|$15.25
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
|Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli
|$7.95
with marinara dipping sauce
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Half Shell Oyster House
100 Merchant St., Madison
|Large Garden
|$7.00
Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.
|Uptowner Quesadilla
|$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
|Oyster Rockefeller DZ
|$20.00
Topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Pernod, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
More about Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2
1210 Gluckstadt Road Bldg 2, Madison
|Lunch-Shrimp
|$9.99
This Meal comes with 1/2 lb. shrimp, 2 sides of your choice and a soft drink
|Shrimp Pasta
|$14.99
|Shrimp by the Pound
|$13.49
More about Cups
Cups
1903 MAIN ST, Madison
|Blondie Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
|Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
|Hot Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
More about Colony Bistro & Wine Bar
Colony Bistro & Wine Bar
121 Colony Crossing Way, Suite A, Madison
|Blue Crab Beignets
|$12.00
|Bistro Wagyu Burger
|$22.00
|Blueberry Goat Cheese Bread Pudding
|$9.00
More about Primos Cafe of Madison
Primos Cafe of Madison
201 babtist drive, Madison
More about Pizza Shack - Brandon
Pizza Shack - Brandon
237 West Government Street Suite B, Brandon
More about The Station
The Station
119 Enterprise Dr, Madison