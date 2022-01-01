Madison restaurants you'll love

Madison restaurants
Toast
  • Madison

Madison's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Hummus
Mediterranean
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Southern
Must-try Madison restaurants

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison

111 Colony Crossing, Madison

Avg 5 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Mozz Sticks$8.95
breaded and fried Grande whole milk mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce
Small Hot Wings$15.25
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli$7.95
with marinara dipping sauce
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
Half Shell Oyster House image

 

Half Shell Oyster House

100 Merchant St., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large Garden$7.00
Romaine and spring mix, grape tomatoes, sliced red onions, Monterrey Jack and cheddar cheese, and croutons.
Uptowner Quesadilla$13.00
Sliced USDA choice filet and ribeye with sautéed mushrooms, onions and a five cheese blend in a grilled flour tortilla. Topped with chives and diced tomatoes. Served with homemade Dijon horseradish.
Oyster Rockefeller DZ$20.00
Topped with fresh spinach, cream cheese, herbs and Pernod, then baked and finished with Parmesan cheese.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2 image

 

Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2

1210 Gluckstadt Road Bldg 2, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Lunch-Shrimp$9.99
This Meal comes with 1/2 lb. shrimp, 2 sides of your choice and a soft drink
Shrimp Pasta$14.99
Shrimp by the Pound$13.49
More about Steamer's Shrimp and Crab #2
Cups image

 

Cups

1903 MAIN ST, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blondie Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Hot Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
More about Cups
Colony Bistro & Wine Bar image

 

Colony Bistro & Wine Bar

121 Colony Crossing Way, Suite A, Madison

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Crab Beignets$12.00
Bistro Wagyu Burger$22.00
Blueberry Goat Cheese Bread Pudding$9.00
More about Colony Bistro & Wine Bar
Restaurant banner

 

Fit Chef - Gluckstadt

111 Dees Drive Suite C, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fit Chef - Gluckstadt
Primos Cafe of Madison image

 

Primos Cafe of Madison

201 babtist drive, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Primos Cafe of Madison
Pizza Shack - Brandon image

 

Pizza Shack - Brandon

237 West Government Street Suite B, Brandon

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pizza Shack - Brandon
Banner pic

 

The Station

119 Enterprise Dr, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about The Station
More near Madison to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Brandon

No reviews yet

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Laurel

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
