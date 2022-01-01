Chicken tenders in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve chicken tenders
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
111 Colony Crossing, Madison
|Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
|$5.95
two tender with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad
Half Shell Oyster House
100 Merchant St., Madison
|Kids Chicken Tender
|$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.