Chicken tenders in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison

111 Colony Crossing, Madison

Avg 5 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders$5.95
two tender with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
Kids Chicken Tender image

 

Half Shell Oyster House

100 Merchant St., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Chicken Tender$7.00
Golden fried chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Primos Cafe of Madison image

 

Primos Cafe of Madison

201 Baptist drive, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET
Grilled or fried and served with fries & honey mustard
CHICKEN TENDER SALAD$10.60
Iceburg lettuce tossed with tomatoes, bacon, egg, cheese & fried chicken tenders.
Kids Chicken Strips$6.75
More about Primos Cafe of Madison

