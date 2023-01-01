Chicken parmesan in Madison
Sal & Mookies- Madison
111 Colony Crossing, Madison
|Dinner Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.95
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
|Kids Chicken Parmigiana
|$6.25
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breast baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
|Chicken Parmigiana Sub
|$11.25
with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara