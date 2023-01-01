Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Madison

Go
Madison restaurants
Toast

Madison restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Item pic

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Sal & Mookies- Madison

111 Colony Crossing, Madison

Avg 5 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Dinner Chicken Parmigiana$17.95
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Kids Chicken Parmigiana$6.25
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breast baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Chicken Parmigiana Sub$11.25
with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara
More about Sal & Mookies- Madison
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Shack of Madison

219 E Garden Park Dr, madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Parmesan$10.00
More about Pizza Shack of Madison

Browse other tasty dishes in Madison

French Fries

Shrimp Tacos

Peanut Butter Cookies

French Toast

Egg Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Steamed Broccoli

Hot Chocolate

Map

More near Madison to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Ridgeland

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 3.5 (17 restaurants)

Flowood

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Laurel

No reviews yet

Clinton

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jackson

Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)

Laurel

No reviews yet

Meridian

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Hattiesburg

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Starkville

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Monroe

No reviews yet

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (630 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (348 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (232 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (318 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston