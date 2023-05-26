Sal & Mookies- Madison
176 Reviews
$$
111 Colony Crossing
STE 130
Madison, MS 39110
FOOD
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
with marinara dipping sauce
Bread Sticks W Mozz
with marinara dipping sauce
Calamari
with your choice of lemon aioli or marinara dipping sauce
Caprese
tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and red onion
Mozz Sticks
breaded and fried Grande whole milk mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce
Hummus with Brick Oven Flatbread
Small Antipasto
an adventuresome selection of over a dozen small portions of meats, cheeses, and vegetables
Large Antipasto
an adventuresome selection of over a dozen small portions of meats, cheese, and vegetables
Small Hot Wings
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Large Hot Wings
this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ
Portabello Fries
portabello mushrooms deep fried and served with horseradish dipping sauce
Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli
with marinara dipping sauce
Sauteed Shrimp & Andoulle
with extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh parsley, and toasted breadcrumbs
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
served with crostini
Fruit Cup
Sweet Potato Fries - side
French Fries - side
Extra Crostinis
Side Alfredo Sauce
Pickle Fries
Breakfast Slice Special
Loaded Tots
Loaded Nachos
FROG LEGS
Soups & Salads
Bowl Soup & Salad Combo
soup and choice of Caesar or mesclun greens side salad
Cup Soup & Salad Combo
soup and choice of Caesar or mesclun greens side salad
Bowl Soup of Day
call and ask your server for today's selection
Cup Soup of Day
call and ask your server for today's selection
Whole Classic Caesar
with herbed croutons and Parmesan
Chopped Salad
chopped romaine, sliced grilled chicken, diced Genoa salami, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, fresh basil, and shredded mozzarella
Greek Salad
chopped romaine, Kalamate olives, cucumbers, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, and red onion
Whole Mesclun Greens
with grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, and herbed croutons
Whole Spinach Salad
baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
Y'alldorf Salad
chopped romaine, red apples, red & white grapes, celery, toasted pecans, red onion, and Gorgonzola
Side Mesclun Greens
with grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, and herbed croutons
Side Spinach Salad
baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese
1\2 Spec Salad
Pint Dressing
MAHI MAHI
Kids Menu
Kids Cheese Pizza Slice
Kids 2-Slice Cheese Pizza
Kids Chzburger
Kids Hamburger
with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad. Add Cheese for $.50
Kids Fried Chicken Tenders
two tender with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad
Kids Grilled Chicken
boneless, skinless chicken breast with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad
Kids Grilled Cheese
Kids Chicken Parmigiana
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breast baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Kids Alfredo Pasta
served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with our delicious house-made sauce
Kids Butter Pasta
served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with a delicious and simple butter sauce
Kids Olive Oil Pasta
served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with a simple but tasty swirl of olive oil
Kids Marinara Pasta
Kids Marinara & 2 Meatballs
served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with our delicious house-made sauce and meatballs
Traditional Subs
Chicken Cheese Philly Sub
with sauteed onions & peppers and cheese sauce or Provolone
Chicken Parmigiana Sub
with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara
Eggplant Parmigiana Sub
with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara
Meatball Sub
with marinara (add Provolone cheese $1)
Philly Cheese Steak Sub
Beef tenderloin with sauteed onions & peppers. Choice of cheese sauce or Provolone.
Polish Dog Philly
French Dip
Shrimp Po Boy
Original Paninis
Brownstone
grilled chicken breast, creamed spinach & artichoke spread, roasted red bell peppers, prosciutto, and Swiss cheese
Greenwich Village
grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, sauteed spinach, and fresh mozzarella
Hebrew National
smoked salmon, red onion, sliced tomatoes, and dill-caper cream cheese spread
Upper East Side
sauteed shrimp, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, Fontina cheese, and basi-pesto mayonnaise
Tony Montana
ham, roast pork loin, pickles, Swiss cheese, and whole grain mustard (our tribute to the original Cuban sandwich)
West Bank Muffaletta
cured ham, Genoa salami, Provolone, and Italian olive salad
Panini Special
Burgers
Black & Bleu
1/2 lb of all-American ground chuck, dusted with Creole seasoning and blackened on the outside, topped with melted Gorgonzola cheese; served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions
Bobby Flay
Lou Reed
Our vegetarian option: char-grilled whole portabello mushroom cap with horseradish sauce, sliced tomato, and red onion
Prospect Park
boneless, skinless chicken breasts char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions
Statue of Liberty
Customize this burger any way you like it! A hefty 1/2 lb of all-American ground chuck, char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions.
Turkey Lurkey
Lighten up without loosing flavor! 1/2 lb ground, lean turkey, char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions.
Upstate
fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce served with creamy Gorgonzola sauce on the side with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions
Chicken Courdon bleu
Wagyu Crawfish Burger Special
Blk Bleu Filet
Calamari Tacos
Chicken On A Stick
Wagyu Burger Blk Bean
Pastas
Lunch Alfredo
a classic with heavy cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg; tossed with spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Beef Tournedos Cacciatore
beef tenderloin medallions sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomota-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Canneloni
pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with ground beef and Italian sausage, then baked with marinara, bechamel, and mozzarella
Lunch Chicken Cacciatore
Lunch Chicken Marsala
tender chicken breasts, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, cooked with marsala wine and served over your choice of spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Chicken Parmigiana
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Crabmeat & Corn
lump crabmeat, roasted corn, roasted red bell peppers and spinach in a coconut cream sauce; served over spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana
breaded and fried eggplant medallions, baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Lunch Shrimp Scampi
shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce
Lunch Spaghetti
with meatballs and marinara
Lunch Ziti Al La Vodka
onions, pancetta, basil, and chili flakes in a vodka-tomato-cream sauce
Pasta Special
Dinner Alfredo
a classic with heavy cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg; tossed with spaghetti or ziti
Dinner Beef Cacciatore
beef tenderloin medallions sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomota-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti
Dinner Canneloni
pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with ground beef and Italian sausage, then baked with marinara, bechamel, and mozzarella
Dinner Chicken Cacciatore
tender, boneless and skinless chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomato-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti
Dinner Chicken Marsala
Dinner Chicken Parmigiana
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Dinner Eggplant Parmigiana
breaded and fried eggplant medallions, baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Dinner Shrimp Scampi
shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce
Dinner Spaghetti
with meatballs and marinara
Dinner Ziti Al La Vodka
onions, pancetta, basil, and chili flakes in a vodka-tomato-cream sauce
Dinner Crabmeat & Corn
tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti
Dinner Orange Soy Ginger Chk
Dinner Orange Ginger Soy Glazed Chk
Original Pizzas
14" 4 Train
homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro
14" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx
ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil
14" CBGB's
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions
14" Central Park
sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing
14" Empire State
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes
14" Franklin Street
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning
14" Freedom Tower
bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic
14" Gambino
ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach
14" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
14" John Bleecker
bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage
14" Gennaro Lombardi
Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil
14" Meat Packing District
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami
14" Left Coast Mountie
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon
14" NOLA Central Grocery
a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone
14" Park Avenue
ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)
14" Penn Station
dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon
14" Rikers Island
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives
14" Brighton Beach
mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions
14" South Street Seaport
Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails
14" Times Square
Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos
14" Upper West Side
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes
14" Zydeco
ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions
14" Cheese Pizza
14" Pepperoni Pizza
14" 1\2 Pepp & 1\2 Cheese
14" 1\2 Pepp & 1\2 Sausage
14" 1\2 Sausage & 1\2 Cheese
14" Italian Sausage Pizza
14 " Sausage & Pepperoni
14" Pizza Special
14 "Buffalo Chk Pizza
Quatro Formaggio
3.14 Pizza
18" 4 Train
homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro
18" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx
ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil
18" CBGB's
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions
18" Central Park
sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing
18" Empire State
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes
18" Franklin Street
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning
18" Freedom Tower
bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic
18" Gambino
ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach
18" Hamilton Avenue tomato Pie
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
18" John Bleecker
bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage
18" Gennaro Lombardi
Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil
18" Meat Packing District
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami
18" Left Coast Mountie
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon
18" NOLA Central Grocery
a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone
18" Park Avenue
ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)
18" Penn Station
dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon
18" Riker's Island
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives
18" Brighton Beach
mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions
18" South Street Seaport
Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails
18" Times Square
Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos
18" Upper West Side
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes
18" Zydeco
ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions
18" Cheese Pizza
18" Pepperoni Pizza
18" 1\2 Pepp & 1\2 Cheese
18" 1\2 Pepp & 1\2 Sausage
18" 1\2 Sausage & 1\2 Cheese
18" Italian Sausage
18" Italian Sausage & Pepperoni
18" Madison Square Garden
18" Pizza Special
18" Buffalo Chk Spec
4 Train Stromboli
homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro
Arthur Avenue, The Bronx Stromboli
ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil
CBGB's Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions
Central Park Stromboli
sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing
Empire State Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes
Franklin Street Stromboli
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning
Freedom Tower Stromboli
bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic
Gambino Stromboli
ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach
Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie Stromboli
traditional Trenton-style with fior di latte, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce
John's Bleecker Stromboli
bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage
Gennaro Lombardi Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latta mozzarella, and fresh basil
Meat Packing District Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami
Left Coast Mountie Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon
NOLA Central Grocery Stromboli
a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone
Park Avenue Stromboli
ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" stromboli if you like!)
Penn Station Stromboli
dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon
Riker's Island Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives
Brighton Stromboli
mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions
South Street Seaport Stromboli
Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails
Times Square Stromboli
Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos
Upper West Side Stromboli
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes
Zydeco Stromboli
ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions
Pepperoni Strom
Cheese Strom
Fajita Strom
Strom Special
Madison Square Garden Strom
Buff Chk Special
Strom Special
Gluten-Sensitive 4 Train
homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro
Gluten-Sensitive Arthur Avenue, The Bronx
ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil
Gluten-Sensitive CBGB's
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions
Gluten-Sensitive Central Park
sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing
Gluten-Sensitive Empire State
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes
Gluten-Sensitive Franklin Street
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning
Gluten-Sensitive Freedom Tower
bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic
Gluten-Sensitive Gambino
ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach
Gluten-Sensitive Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
Gluten-Sensitive John's Bleecker
bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage
Gluten-Sensitive Gennaro Lombardi
Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil
Gluten-Sensitive Meat Packing District
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami
Gluten-Sensitive Left Coast Mountie
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon
Gluten-Sensitive NOLA Central Grocery
a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone
Gluten-Sensitive Park Avenue
ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)
Gluten-Sensitive Penn Station
dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon
Gluten-Sensitive Riker's Island
Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives
Gluten-Sensitive Brighton Beach
mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions
Gluten-Sensitive South Street Seaport
Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails
Gluten-Sensitive Times Square
Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos
Gluten-Sensitive Upper West Side
creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes
Gluten-Sensitive Zydeco
ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions