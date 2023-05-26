Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Dessert & Ice Cream
Pizza

Sal & Mookies- Madison

176 Reviews

$$

111 Colony Crossing

STE 130

Madison, MS 39110

Popular Items

Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli

Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli

$7.95

with marinara dipping sauce

Small Hot Wings

Small Hot Wings

$15.25

this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ

14" Build-Your-Own Pizza

$13.95

FOOD

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$6.25

with marinara dipping sauce

Bread Sticks W Mozz

$7.25

with marinara dipping sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$11.25

with your choice of lemon aioli or marinara dipping sauce

Caprese

Caprese

$7.25

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, and red onion

Mozz Sticks

Mozz Sticks

$8.95

breaded and fried Grande whole milk mozzarella with marinara dipping sauce

Hummus with Brick Oven Flatbread

Hummus with Brick Oven Flatbread

$9.25

Small Antipasto

$12.95

an adventuresome selection of over a dozen small portions of meats, cheeses, and vegetables

Large Antipasto

Large Antipasto

$16.95

an adventuresome selection of over a dozen small portions of meats, cheese, and vegetables

Small Hot Wings

Small Hot Wings

$15.25

this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ

Large Hot Wings

Large Hot Wings

$24.50

this Sal & Mookie's fan-favorite come with Gorgonzola dipping sauce and your choice of wing sauce: classic, ginger-molasses, Thai chili, or chipotle BBQ

Portabello Fries

$10.75

portabello mushrooms deep fried and served with horseradish dipping sauce

Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli

Cheese-Filled Fried Ravioli

$7.95

with marinara dipping sauce

Sauteed Shrimp & Andoulle

$9.95

with extra-virgin olive oil, garlic, fresh parsley, and toasted breadcrumbs

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.50

served with crostini

Fruit Cup

$3.25

Sweet Potato Fries - side

$3.95

French Fries - side

$3.95

Extra Crostinis

$1.00

Side Alfredo Sauce

$1.50

Pickle Fries

$8.95Out of stock

Breakfast Slice Special

$7.00Out of stock

Loaded Tots

$9.50Out of stock

Loaded Nachos

$11.95

FROG LEGS

$12.95Out of stock

Soups & Salads

Bowl Soup & Salad Combo

$9.50

soup and choice of Caesar or mesclun greens side salad

Cup Soup & Salad Combo

$7.25

soup and choice of Caesar or mesclun greens side salad

Bowl Soup of Day

$6.25

call and ask your server for today's selection

Cup Soup of Day

$3.95

call and ask your server for today's selection

Whole Classic Caesar

$8.50

with herbed croutons and Parmesan

Chopped Salad

Chopped Salad

$12.25

chopped romaine, sliced grilled chicken, diced Genoa salami, grape tomatoes, garbanzo beans, fresh basil, and shredded mozzarella

Greek Salad

$10.50

chopped romaine, Kalamate olives, cucumbers, green bell peppers, pepperoncini, feta cheese, grape tomatoes, and red onion

Whole Mesclun Greens

$8.50

with grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, and herbed croutons

Whole Spinach Salad

Whole Spinach Salad

$8.95

baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese

Y'alldorf Salad

Y'alldorf Salad

$10.95

chopped romaine, red apples, red & white grapes, celery, toasted pecans, red onion, and Gorgonzola

Side Mesclun Greens

$4.75

with grape tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, and herbed croutons

Side Spinach Salad

$4.95

baby spinach, smoked bacon, mushrooms, red onion, grape tomatoes, and Parmesan cheese

1\2 Spec Salad

$5.95Out of stock

Pint Dressing

$8.00

MAHI MAHI

$17.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza Slice

$2.50

Kids 2-Slice Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Chzburger

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.95

with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad. Add Cheese for $.50

Kids Fried Chicken Tenders

$5.95

two tender with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad

Kids Grilled Chicken

$5.95

boneless, skinless chicken breast with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Kids Chicken Parmigiana

$6.25

tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breast baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Kids Alfredo Pasta

$5.75

served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with our delicious house-made sauce

Kids Butter Pasta

$5.25

served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with a delicious and simple butter sauce

Kids Olive Oil Pasta

$5.25

served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with a simple but tasty swirl of olive oil

Kids Marinara Pasta

$5.50

Kids Marinara & 2 Meatballs

$5.95

served over your choice of ziti or spaghetti with our delicious house-made sauce and meatballs

Traditional Subs

All subs come lightly toasted on our 7" poboy bread and are served with your choice of side.
Chicken Cheese Philly Sub

Chicken Cheese Philly Sub

$11.25

with sauteed onions & peppers and cheese sauce or Provolone

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$11.25

with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.50

with ricotta cheese, Provolone, and marinara

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$10.95

with marinara (add Provolone cheese $1)

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$13.95

Beef tenderloin with sauteed onions & peppers. Choice of cheese sauce or Provolone.

Polish Dog Philly

$13.95Out of stock

French Dip

Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$14.95

Original Paninis

Grilled on our authentic panini press using freshly baked foccacia bread and served with your choice of side.
Brownstone

Brownstone

$12.25

grilled chicken breast, creamed spinach & artichoke spread, roasted red bell peppers, prosciutto, and Swiss cheese

Greenwich Village

$11.25

grilled eggplant, sun-dried tomatoes, caramelized onions, sauteed spinach, and fresh mozzarella

Hebrew National

Hebrew National

$13.95

smoked salmon, red onion, sliced tomatoes, and dill-caper cream cheese spread

Upper East Side

$12.95

sauteed shrimp, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, Fontina cheese, and basi-pesto mayonnaise

Tony Montana

$12.25

ham, roast pork loin, pickles, Swiss cheese, and whole grain mustard (our tribute to the original Cuban sandwich)

West Bank Muffaletta

West Bank Muffaletta

$12.25

cured ham, Genoa salami, Provolone, and Italian olive salad

Panini Special

$12.95

Burgers

All burgers are cooked to order and are served on our house-made, sesame seed-topped Hawaiian roll with your choice of side.
Black & Bleu

Black & Bleu

$12.25

1/2 lb of all-American ground chuck, dusted with Creole seasoning and blackened on the outside, topped with melted Gorgonzola cheese; served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions

Bobby Flay

Bobby Flay

$13.25
Lou Reed

Lou Reed

$11.25

Our vegetarian option: char-grilled whole portabello mushroom cap with horseradish sauce, sliced tomato, and red onion

Prospect Park

Prospect Park

$11.50

boneless, skinless chicken breasts char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions

Statue of Liberty

Statue of Liberty

$11.25

Customize this burger any way you like it! A hefty 1/2 lb of all-American ground chuck, char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions.

Turkey Lurkey

Turkey Lurkey

$11.25

Lighten up without loosing flavor! 1/2 lb ground, lean turkey, char-grilled and served with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions.

Upstate

Upstate

$11.95

fried chicken breast tossed in our spicy Buffalo sauce served with creamy Gorgonzola sauce on the side with sliced tomato, pickles, lettuce, and red onions

Chicken Courdon bleu

$13.50

Wagyu Crawfish Burger Special

$17.95Out of stock

Blk Bleu Filet

$38.95

Calamari Tacos

$13.95Out of stock

Chicken On A Stick

$15.95Out of stock

Wagyu Burger Blk Bean

$14.95

Pastas

Lunch Alfredo

Lunch Alfredo

$10.95

a classic with heavy cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg; tossed with spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Beef Tournedos Cacciatore

Lunch Beef Tournedos Cacciatore

$14.25

beef tenderloin medallions sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomota-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Canneloni

Lunch Canneloni

$12.95

pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with ground beef and Italian sausage, then baked with marinara, bechamel, and mozzarella

Lunch Chicken Cacciatore

Lunch Chicken Cacciatore

$13.25

Lunch Chicken Marsala

$13.25

tender chicken breasts, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, cooked with marsala wine and served over your choice of spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

Lunch Chicken Parmigiana

$13.25

tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Crabmeat & Corn

$14.95

lump crabmeat, roasted corn, roasted red bell peppers and spinach in a coconut cream sauce; served over spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.95

breaded and fried eggplant medallions, baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Lunch Shrimp Scampi

Lunch Shrimp Scampi

$13.50

shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce

Lunch Spaghetti

$12.50

with meatballs and marinara

Lunch Ziti Al La Vodka

Lunch Ziti Al La Vodka

$11.50

onions, pancetta, basil, and chili flakes in a vodka-tomato-cream sauce

Pasta Special

$24.00Out of stock
Dinner Alfredo

Dinner Alfredo

$12.95

a classic with heavy cream, Parmesan, and nutmeg; tossed with spaghetti or ziti

Dinner Beef Cacciatore

Dinner Beef Cacciatore

$17.95

beef tenderloin medallions sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomota-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti

Dinner Canneloni

Dinner Canneloni

$16.25

pasta shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with ground beef and Italian sausage, then baked with marinara, bechamel, and mozzarella

Dinner Chicken Cacciatore

Dinner Chicken Cacciatore

$17.95

tender, boneless and skinless chicken breasts sauteed with mushrooms, green bell peppers, and pancetta in a tomato-veal stock reduction; served over spaghetti or ziti

Dinner Chicken Marsala

$17.25
Dinner Chicken Parmigiana

Dinner Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Dinner Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.95

breaded and fried eggplant medallions, baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Dinner Shrimp Scampi

Dinner Shrimp Scampi

$17.50

shrimp and spaghetti tossed in a garlic lemon-butter sauce

Dinner Spaghetti

$15.95

with meatballs and marinara

Dinner Ziti Al La Vodka

Dinner Ziti Al La Vodka

$15.95

onions, pancetta, basil, and chili flakes in a vodka-tomato-cream sauce

Dinner Crabmeat & Corn

$17.95

tender, breaded, boneless and skinless chicken breasts baked with Italian plum tomato sauce and mozzarella; served over spaghetti or ziti

Dinner Orange Soy Ginger Chk

$16.95

Dinner Orange Ginger Soy Glazed Chk

$16.95Out of stock

Original Pizzas

14" 4 Train

14" 4 Train

$20.95

homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro

14" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx

14" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx

$20.25

ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil

14" CBGB's

14" CBGB's

$20.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions

14" Central Park

14" Central Park

$20.50

sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing

14" Empire State

14" Empire State

$20.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes

14" Franklin Street

14" Franklin Street

$20.95

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning

14" Freedom Tower

$20.75

bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic

14" Gambino

14" Gambino

$20.95

ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach

14" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie

14" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie

$20.75

traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top

14" John Bleecker

14" John Bleecker

$20.75

bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage

14" Gennaro Lombardi

14" Gennaro Lombardi

$15.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil

14" Meat Packing District

14" Meat Packing District

$22.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami

14" Left Coast Mountie

14" Left Coast Mountie

$20.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon

14" NOLA Central Grocery

14" NOLA Central Grocery

$20.95

a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone

14" Park Avenue

14" Park Avenue

$15.95

ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)

14" Penn Station

14" Penn Station

$28.95

dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon

14" Rikers Island

$25.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives

14" Brighton Beach

14" Brighton Beach

$20.50

mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions

14" South Street Seaport

14" South Street Seaport

$27.50

Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails

14" Times Square

14" Times Square

$19.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos

14" Upper West Side

14" Upper West Side

$27.50

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes

14" Zydeco

14" Zydeco

$24.50

ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.95

14" Pepperoni Pizza

$16.95

14" 1\2 Pepp & 1\2 Cheese

$17.00

14" 1\2 Pepp & 1\2 Sausage

$17.88

14" 1\2 Sausage & 1\2 Cheese

$16.00

14" Italian Sausage Pizza

$16.95

14 " Sausage & Pepperoni

$19.95

14" Pizza Special

$20.00

14 "Buffalo Chk Pizza

$22.00

Quatro Formaggio

$20.00

3.14 Pizza

$3.14Out of stock
18" 4 Train

18" 4 Train

$25.95

homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro

18" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx

18" Arthur Avenue, The Bronx

$25.25

ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil

18" CBGB's

18" CBGB's

$25.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions

18" Central Park

18" Central Park

$25.75

sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing

18" Empire State

18" Empire State

$25.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes

18" Franklin Street

18" Franklin Street

$25.95

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning

18" Freedom Tower

$25.50

bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic

18" Gambino

18" Gambino

$25.95

ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach

18" Hamilton Avenue tomato Pie

18" Hamilton Avenue tomato Pie

$25.75

traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top

18" John Bleecker

18" John Bleecker

$25.75

bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage

18" Gennaro Lombardi

18" Gennaro Lombardi

$20.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil

18" Meat Packing District

18" Meat Packing District

$28.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami

18" Left Coast Mountie

18" Left Coast Mountie

$25.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon

18" NOLA Central Grocery

18" NOLA Central Grocery

$25.95

a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone

18" Park Avenue

18" Park Avenue

$20.25

ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)

18" Penn Station

18" Penn Station

$34.50

dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon

18" Riker's Island

$31.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives

18" Brighton Beach

18" Brighton Beach

$25.50

mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions

18" South Street Seaport

18" South Street Seaport

$33.50

Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails

18" Times Square

18" Times Square

$24.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos

18" Upper West Side

18" Upper West Side

$33.50

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes

18" Zydeco

18" Zydeco

$29.50

ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions

18" Cheese Pizza

$16.50

18" Pepperoni Pizza

$20.25

18" 1\2 Pepp & 1\2 Cheese

$20.25

18" 1\2 Pepp & 1\2 Sausage

$21.13

18" 1\2 Sausage & 1\2 Cheese

$18.75

18" Italian Sausage

$20.25

18" Italian Sausage & Pepperoni

$24.00

18" Madison Square Garden

$27.25

18" Pizza Special

$24.00

18" Buffalo Chk Spec

$26.00

4 Train Stromboli

$13.95

homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro

Arthur Avenue, The Bronx Stromboli

$13.25

ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil

CBGB's Stromboli

$13.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions

Central Park Stromboli

$13.75

sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing

Empire State Stromboli

$15.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes

Franklin Street Stromboli

$13.50

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning

Freedom Tower Stromboli

$13.75

bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic

Gambino Stromboli

$13.95

ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach

Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie Stromboli

$13.50

traditional Trenton-style with fior di latte, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce

John's Bleecker Stromboli

$13.95

bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage

Gennaro Lombardi Stromboli

$9.95

Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latta mozzarella, and fresh basil

Meat Packing District Stromboli

$15.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami

Left Coast Mountie Stromboli

$13.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon

NOLA Central Grocery Stromboli

$13.95

a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone

Park Avenue Stromboli

$9.95

ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" stromboli if you like!)

Penn Station Stromboli

$17.75

dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon

Riker's Island Stromboli

$16.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives

Brighton Stromboli

$13.75

mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions

South Street Seaport Stromboli

$18.95

Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails

Times Square Stromboli

$13.50

Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos

Upper West Side Stromboli

$18.75

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes

Zydeco Stromboli

$15.75

ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions

Pepperoni Strom

$12.90

Cheese Strom

$11.00

Fajita Strom

$13.25Out of stock

Strom Special

$11.95Out of stock

Madison Square Garden Strom

$14.75

Buff Chk Special

$17.25

Strom Special

$14.95

Gluten-Sensitive 4 Train

$16.25

homemade spicy chipotle BBQ sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, choice of roasted pork loin or grilled chicken, corn, red onions, and fresh cilantro

Gluten-Sensitive Arthur Avenue, The Bronx

$15.95

ricotta, mozzarella, sliced tomatoes, grilled eggplant, and fresh basil

Gluten-Sensitive CBGB's

$16.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, roasted garlic, and red onions

Gluten-Sensitive Central Park

$15.95

sliced tomatoes, mozzarella, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, and red onions, finished with a drizzle of green goddess dressing

Gluten-Sensitive Empire State

$16.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil pesto, caramelized onions, and sun-dried tomatoes

Gluten-Sensitive Franklin Street

$16.50

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, mozzarella, smoked gouda, sliced tomatoes, red onion, grilled chicken, jalapenos, and creole seasoning

Gluten-Sensitive Freedom Tower

$16.25

bechamel, Swiss, mozzarella, ham, grilled chicken, red onions and roasted garlic

Gluten-Sensitive Gambino

$16.25

ricotta, mozzarella, Fontina, Italian sausage, caramelized onions, and sauteed spinach

Gluten-Sensitive Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie

$15.75

traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top

Gluten-Sensitive John's Bleecker

$15.75

bechamel, Fontina, grilled chicken, caramelized onions, sun-dried tomatoes and Italian sausage

Gluten-Sensitive Gennaro Lombardi

$12.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, and fresh basil

Gluten-Sensitive Meat Packing District

$17.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, prosciutto, and Genoa salami

Gluten-Sensitive Left Coast Mountie

$15.50

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, Hawaiian pineapple, and Canadian bacon

Gluten-Sensitive NOLA Central Grocery

$16.25

a salute to the "Big Easy" - classic olive salad, Italian plum tomato sauce, smoked ham, Genoa salami, mozzarella, and Provolone

Gluten-Sensitive Park Avenue

$12.25

ricotta, mozzarella, and Fontina finished with chili flakes (feel free to add more fun stuff to this "white" pizza if you like!)

Gluten-Sensitive Penn Station

$21.25

dill-caper cream cheese spread, Fontina, mozzarella, tomatoes, capers, red onions and smoked salmon

Gluten-Sensitive Riker's Island

$19.25

Italian plum tomato sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, mushrooms, red onions, and Kalamata olives

Gluten-Sensitive Brighton Beach

$15.95

mozzarella, Provolone, sharp yellow cheddar, grilled chicken, and sauteed green bell peppers & onions

Gluten-Sensitive South Street Seaport

$21.25

Old Bay bechamel, Provolone, mozzarella, crabmeat, shrimp, and crawfish tails

Gluten-Sensitive Times Square

$15.75

Italian plum tomato sauce, sharp yellow cheddar, mozzarella, seasoned ground beef, and pickled jalapenos

Gluten-Sensitive Upper West Side

$20.75

creamy artichoke & spinach spread, Fontina, mozzarella, feta, shrimp, and sun-dried tomatoes

Gluten-Sensitive Zydeco

$18.25

ricotta, mozzarella, crawfish tails, andouille sausage, Creole seasoning, and green onions

GS Madison Square Garden

$16.25

GS Pepperoni

$14.15

GS Cheese

$11.95

Gs Pizza Special

$15.50

Gs Buffalo Chx

$16.25

Build-Your-Own-Pizzas

14" Build-Your-Own Pizza

$13.95

18" Build-Your-Own Pizza

$16.50

Build-Your-Own Stromboli

$11.00

Gluten-Sensitive Build-Your-Own Pizza

$11.95

DRINKS

Beverages

Abita Root Beer

$3.25

Sweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.95

Bottle Water

$1.25