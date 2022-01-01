Pies in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve pies
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
111 Colony Crossing, Madison
|18" Hamilton Avenue tomato Pie
|$25.75
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
|14" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie
|$20.75
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
|Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie Stromboli
|$13.50
traditional Trenton-style with fior di latte, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce