Pies in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve pies

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison

111 Colony Crossing, Madison

Avg 5 (176 reviews)
Takeout
18" Hamilton Avenue tomato Pie$25.75
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
14" Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie$20.75
traditional Trenton-style tomato pie with fior di latte on the bottom, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce on top
Hamilton Avenue Tomato Pie Stromboli$13.50
traditional Trenton-style with fior di latte, pepperoni, crumbled Italian sausage, and Italian plum tomato sauce
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
Half Shell Oyster House

100 Merchant St., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seafood Pot Pie$20.00
Gulf shrimp, crawfish, crabmeat, corn, peas and carrots in a traditional pot pie filling topped with a golden buttermilk crust.
More about Half Shell Oyster House

