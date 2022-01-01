Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Madison

Madison restaurants
Madison restaurants that serve grilled chicken

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison image

PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES

Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison

111 Colony Crossing, Madison

Avg 5 (176 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken$5.95
boneless, skinless chicken breast with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
Item pic

 

Half Shell Oyster House

100 Merchant St., Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken$15.00
Fresh grilled chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Primos Cafe of Madison image

 

Primos Cafe of Madison

201 Baptist drive, Madison

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN$10.00
Grilled chicken breast with Swiss cheese, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, herb mayo, lettuce and red onion on a toasted bun.
More about Primos Cafe of Madison

