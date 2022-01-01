Grilled chicken in Madison
Madison restaurants that serve grilled chicken
More about Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
PIZZA • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT • FRENCH FRIES
Sal & Mookie's New York Pizza & Ice Cream Joint - Madison
111 Colony Crossing, Madison
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$5.95
boneless, skinless chicken breast with fries, fresh fruit, or Caesar salad
More about Half Shell Oyster House
Half Shell Oyster House
100 Merchant St., Madison
|Grilled Chicken
|$15.00
Fresh grilled chicken tenders. Served with choice of one side.