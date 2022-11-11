Primos Cafe of Madison
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 am - 11:00 pm
Southern Food for City Folks
201 Baptist drive, Madison, MS 39110
