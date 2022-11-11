Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cups in Madison

review star

No reviews yet

1903 MAIN ST

Madison, MS 39110

Popular Items

Blondie
Latte
Mocha

Coffee based

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee in a variety of roasts, blends and flavors.
Blondie

Blondie

$4.00+

Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.

Brunette

Brunette

$3.75+

Café au lait flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut; topped with whipped cream.

Café au lait

Café au lait

$3.25+

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee with steamed milk.

Capitol Street Caramel

Capitol Street Caramel

$3.75+

Café au lait flavored with caramel & topped with whipped cream.

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.00+

Cold brewed Cups coffee. We brew these cold over many hours to bring out the smooth delicious flavors of our coffees.

Diablo

Diablo

$4.00+

Café au lait flavored with Ghirardelli chocolate & topped with whipped cream.

Hot Brewed Coffee

Hot Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.

MS Honey Cold Brew

$5.00+

Salted Blondie AuLait

$4.25+
Turtle

Turtle

$3.75+

Café au lait flavored with caramel and chocolate; topped with whipped cream.

Espresso Based

A selection of drinks made with Cups' custom blended and locally roasted house espresso.
Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Cups' espresso with hot water: all the richness of Cups' espresso blend in a milder option.

Blondie Latte

Blondie Latte

$4.50+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Breve

Breve

$4.25+

Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.

Brown Sugar Latte

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.75+

Cups latte flavored with brown sugar

Brunette Latte

Brunette Latte

$4.25+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Topped with whipped cream.

Capitol Street Caramel Latte

Capitol Street Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel. Topped with whipped cream.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.

Caramel "Macchiato"

Caramel "Macchiato"

$4.50+

The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.

Con Panna

Con Panna

$2.75+

Cups' espresso shots topped with whipped cream.

Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

Cups' custom blended and locally roasted house espresso.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Salted Blondie Latte

$4.75+
Spanish Latte

Spanish Latte

$4.75+

A Cups latte flavored sweetened condensed milk

Turtle Latte

Turtle Latte

$4.25+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$4.75+Out of stock

Cups latte flavored with lavender syrup from Pink House Alchemy

Lotus Energy

Other flavor combo

$6.00+

Fa la la la

$8.00+

Loaded tea flavored with blackberry, watermelon, lime, and blueberry bobas

The Mariah

$7.00+

Loaded tea flavored with strawberry, banana, vanilla and nerds

5 Golden Rings

$6.00+

Loaded tea flavored with coconut, mango, and pineapple.

Holly Jolly

$6.00+

Loaded tea flavored with cranberry, pomegranate, and lemon

The Grinch

$8.00+

Loaded tea flavored with kiwi, green apple, lime, and green apple bobas

Seasonal Drinks

Apple Chai-der

Apple Chai-der

$4.75+

A Christmastime favorite: cinnamon and white chocolate flavored latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Comes with whipped cream on top.

Apple Cider

$4.00+

Delicious Apple Cider from the Mountains of Vermont.

Banana cream pie latte

$4.75+

Almond & chocolate flavored latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Comes with whipped cream on top.

Beach attack spritzer

$4.00+

Butterscotch white mocha

$4.75+

Christmas cookie latte

$4.75+

Coconut Blondie Au Lait

$4.25+
Coconut Blondie Latte

Coconut Blondie Latte

$4.75+

A Cups favorite with a tropical twist. White chocolate, caramel and coconut flavored deliciousness.

Frosty's Favorite Latte

Frosty's Favorite Latte

$4.75+

A Christmastime favorite: cinnamon and white chocolate flavored latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Comes with whipped cream on top.

Frozen Strawberry Lemonade

$4.75+

Irish white mocha

$4.75+
King Cake Latte

King Cake Latte

$4.75+

A Marti Gras themed Cups latte flavored with brown sugar, vanilla and sweetened condensed milk.

Mint Mocha

Mint Mocha

$4.75+

A Cups latte flavored with Ghirardelli chocolate and mint syrup. Topped with whipped cream

MS Honey Cold Brew

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.75+
Snickerdoodle Latte

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.75+

A Cups latte flavored with a Snickerdoodle mix of brown sugar & cinnamon.

Triple Chocolate Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Frappes

Blondie Frappe

Blondie Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.

Brunette Frappe

Brunette Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Made with espresso, milk or water.

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel & made with espresso, milk or water.

Chai Frappe

Chai Frappe

$4.00+

Blended chai tea concentrate based drink.

Flavor Frappe

Flavor Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with your favorite syrup, and made with espresso, milk or water.

Latte Frappe

Latte Frappe

$4.00+

Frozen coffee based drink made with espresso, milk or water.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with dark or white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.

Protein Shake

Protein Shake

$4.75+

Cupcake flavored protein frappe with 20g of protein per scoop and topped with sprinkles

Turtle Frappe

Turtle Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with vanilla made with espresso, milk or water.

Oreo frappe

$5.00+

Mocha Chip Frappe

$4.75+

Pastries

Banana Nut Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Nut Bread

$3.75

Biscotti

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$4.50

Blueberry Scone

$3.75

Cake Pop

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Cream Cheese Danish

$3.75

Cream Cheese Muffin

$4.75Out of stock

Double Chocolate Scone

$3.75

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.75

Protein Bar

$4.25

Rice Crispie

$5.00

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$3.50

White Choc Raspberry Scone

$3.75Out of stock

Yes Bar

$3.75

Pumpkin cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Halloween Cokies

$3.75Out of stock

Snacks

Beef jerky

$6.75

Candied keto walnuts

$12.99

Coffee Toffee Chocolate bar

$7.99

Cracked pepper turkey jerky

$6.75

Dried strawberries

$2.50

Espresso Almonds

$6.50

Maple bourbon almonds

$6.50
Parfait

Parfait

$5.50

Fruit and vanilla yogurt with granola sprinkled throughout.

Rasp Pist Chocolate bar

$7.99

pickles

$2.99

Oatmeal

$4.50

Energy Bites

$3.25

Pretzels

$4.99

Thunderbird Bar

$3.75

Popcorn Birthday Cake

$5.99

Stroopwaffel

$2.25

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50+

Loose leaf tea made prepared from the cured leaves of the tea plant. Served hot or over ice

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75+

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea served hot or over ice and steeped with milk

Matcha Latte

$4.75+

Non-Coffee Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.00

High quality H2O. 98% of coffee, 10% of an espresso shot, and 100% delicious by itself :)

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+

Fruit smoothie made with 100% delicious crushed fruit and your choice of yogurt, milk or milk alternatives

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Classic hot chocolate made with Ghirardelli powdered chocolate

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00+

Refreshing, creamy sparkling flavored soda with your choice of flavor and half and half.

Juice

Fruit juice.

Milk

$2.50+

Yum, milk :)

Soda Can

Variety of soft drinks.

Spritzer

$3.50+

Refreshing sparkling beverage made with club soda or ginger ale and your choice of flavor

Steamer

$4.00+

Steamed milk flavored with your choice of delicious flavors

Pup Cup

$0.75

Aura Bora Ginger Lemon

$3.25

Aura Bora Lavender

$3.25

Aura Bora Coconut lemongrass

$3.25
Protein Shake

Protein Shake

$4.75+

Cupcake flavored protein frappe with 20g of protein per scoop and topped with sprinkles

Single Origin Beans

Brazil Fazenda da Lagoa

Brazil Fazenda da Lagoa

$6.00+

Locally roasted Brazilian coffee. Tasting notes: lime & cocoa with a clean finish

Colombia Supremo

Colombia Supremo

$6.50+

Locally roasted Colombian coffee. Tasting notes: Wildflower honey, pecan and a light mellow finish.

Costa Rica Tarrazu

Costa Rica Tarrazu

$6.50+

Locally roasted Costa Rican coffee. Tasting notes: Sandalwood, sweet lemon

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$6.50+

Locally roasted Ethiopian coffee. Tasting notes: Chocolate covered cherry, buttery & rich sweet cream.

Guatemala Oriflama

Guatemala Oriflama

$6.00+

Locally roasted Rain Forest Alliance Certified Guatemalan coffee. Tasting notes: chocolate, lemon & sweet blackberry.

Mexico Chiapas Turquesa

Mexico Chiapas Turquesa

$6.00+

Locally roasted Mexican coffee. Tasting notes: Pepper, clove, red wine

Sumatra Lintong

Sumatra Lintong

$6.50+

Locally roasted Sumatran coffee. Tasting notes: Sandalwood & dark pecan

Darker Blend Beans

After Hours Blend

After Hours Blend

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia, Ethiopia, Mexico and Sumatra. Tasting notes: lemon peel, pipe tobacco, deep

Captain Gabriel's Blend

Captain Gabriel's Blend

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Brazil, Costa Rica and Guatemala. Tasting notes: raw sugar, taoasted almond, orange zest, dry finish.

Cups' House Espresso

Cups' House Espresso

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Africa, Indonesia and the Americas. Tasting notes: semisweet chocolate nougat, velvet orange zest.

French Roast

French Roast

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia and Sumatra. Tasting notes: smoky, citron, intense.

Turkish Roast

Turkish Roast

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia, Mexico and Sumatra. Tasting notes: mellow, complex spices.

Flavored Coffee Beans

Blueberry Cinnamon

Blueberry Cinnamon

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Chocolate Hazelnut

Chocolate Hazelnut

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Southern Pecan

Southern Pecan

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

White Ukrainian

White Ukrainian

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Decaf Beans

Decaf Colombia

Decaf Colombia

$6.50+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated Colombia beans. Tasting notes: Earthy body, whisp of smoke.

Decaf French Roast

Decaf French Roast

$6.50+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated French Roast coffee. Tasting notes: smoky, citron, intense.

Decaf Snickerdoodle

Decaf Snickerdoodle

$6.75+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated Snickerdoodle coffee. Tasting notes: brown sugar & cinnamon cookie

Decaf Flavor

Decaf Flavor

$6.75+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated current seasonal flavor coffee.

Decaf Seasonal

Decaf Seasonal

$6.75+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated current seasonal flavor coffee.

Seasonal pound coffee

Macadamia Nut

$6.50+Out of stock

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Mokamba Java

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Mexico and Ethiopia. Tasting notes: toasted almond, dried raspberry, cocoa

Pumpkin Cream

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Vermont Maple Nut

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

Location

1903 MAIN ST, Madison, MS 39110

Directions

Cups image
Cups image
Cups image

