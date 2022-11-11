Cups in Madison

- Home
Coffee based
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Brunette
Café au lait flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut; topped with whipped cream.
Café au lait
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee with steamed milk.
Capitol Street Caramel
Café au lait flavored with caramel & topped with whipped cream.
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brewed Cups coffee. We brew these cold over many hours to bring out the smooth delicious flavors of our coffees.
Diablo
Café au lait flavored with Ghirardelli chocolate & topped with whipped cream.
Hot Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Salted Blondie AuLait
Turtle
Café au lait flavored with caramel and chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Espresso Based
Americano
Cups' espresso with hot water: all the richness of Cups' espresso blend in a milder option.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Breve
Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.
Brown Sugar Latte
Cups latte flavored with brown sugar
Brunette Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Topped with whipped cream.
Capitol Street Caramel Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel. Topped with whipped cream.
Cappuccino
Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.
Caramel "Macchiato"
The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.
Con Panna
Cups' espresso shots topped with whipped cream.
Espresso
Cups' custom blended and locally roasted house espresso.
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Salted Blondie Latte
Spanish Latte
A Cups latte flavored sweetened condensed milk
Turtle Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Lavender Latte
Cups latte flavored with lavender syrup from Pink House Alchemy
Lotus Energy
Other flavor combo
Fa la la la
Loaded tea flavored with blackberry, watermelon, lime, and blueberry bobas
The Mariah
Loaded tea flavored with strawberry, banana, vanilla and nerds
5 Golden Rings
Loaded tea flavored with coconut, mango, and pineapple.
Holly Jolly
Loaded tea flavored with cranberry, pomegranate, and lemon
The Grinch
Loaded tea flavored with kiwi, green apple, lime, and green apple bobas
Seasonal Drinks
Apple Chai-der
A Christmastime favorite: cinnamon and white chocolate flavored latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Comes with whipped cream on top.
Apple Cider
Delicious Apple Cider from the Mountains of Vermont.
Banana cream pie latte
Almond & chocolate flavored latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Comes with whipped cream on top.
Beach attack spritzer
Butterscotch white mocha
Christmas cookie latte
Coconut Blondie Au Lait
Coconut Blondie Latte
A Cups favorite with a tropical twist. White chocolate, caramel and coconut flavored deliciousness.
Frosty's Favorite Latte
A Christmastime favorite: cinnamon and white chocolate flavored latte with your choice of milk or milk alternative. Comes with whipped cream on top.
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade
Irish white mocha
King Cake Latte
A Marti Gras themed Cups latte flavored with brown sugar, vanilla and sweetened condensed milk.
Mint Mocha
A Cups latte flavored with Ghirardelli chocolate and mint syrup. Topped with whipped cream
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Snickerdoodle Latte
A Cups latte flavored with a Snickerdoodle mix of brown sugar & cinnamon.
Triple Chocolate Hot Chocolate
Frappes
Blondie Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Brunette Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Made with espresso, milk or water.
Caramel Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel & made with espresso, milk or water.
Chai Frappe
Blended chai tea concentrate based drink.
Flavor Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with your favorite syrup, and made with espresso, milk or water.
Latte Frappe
Frozen coffee based drink made with espresso, milk or water.
Mocha Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with dark or white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Cupcake flavored protein frappe with 20g of protein per scoop and topped with sprinkles
Turtle Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Vanilla Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with vanilla made with espresso, milk or water.
Oreo frappe
Mocha Chip Frappe
Pastries
Banana Nut Muffin
Banana Nut Bread
Biscotti
Blueberry Muffin
Blueberry Scone
Cake Pop
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Cream Cheese Danish
Cream Cheese Muffin
Double Chocolate Scone
Peanut Butter Cookie
Protein Bar
Rice Crispie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
White Choc Raspberry Scone
Yes Bar
Pumpkin cookie
Halloween Cokies
Snacks
Beef jerky
Candied keto walnuts
Coffee Toffee Chocolate bar
Cracked pepper turkey jerky
Dried strawberries
Espresso Almonds
Maple bourbon almonds
Parfait
Fruit and vanilla yogurt with granola sprinkled throughout.
Rasp Pist Chocolate bar
pickles
Oatmeal
Energy Bites
Pretzels
Thunderbird Bar
Popcorn Birthday Cake
Stroopwaffel
Tea
Loose Leaf Tea
Loose leaf tea made prepared from the cured leaves of the tea plant. Served hot or over ice
Chai Latte
Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.
London Fog
Loose leaf Earl Grey tea served hot or over ice and steeped with milk
Matcha Latte
Non-Coffee Drinks
Bottled Water
High quality H2O. 98% of coffee, 10% of an espresso shot, and 100% delicious by itself :)
Fruit Smoothie
Fruit smoothie made with 100% delicious crushed fruit and your choice of yogurt, milk or milk alternatives
Hot Chocolate
Classic hot chocolate made with Ghirardelli powdered chocolate
Italian Cream Soda
Refreshing, creamy sparkling flavored soda with your choice of flavor and half and half.
Juice
Fruit juice.
Milk
Yum, milk :)
Soda Can
Variety of soft drinks.
Spritzer
Refreshing sparkling beverage made with club soda or ginger ale and your choice of flavor
Steamer
Steamed milk flavored with your choice of delicious flavors
Pup Cup
Aura Bora Ginger Lemon
Aura Bora Lavender
Aura Bora Coconut lemongrass
Single Origin Beans
Brazil Fazenda da Lagoa
Locally roasted Brazilian coffee. Tasting notes: lime & cocoa with a clean finish
Colombia Supremo
Locally roasted Colombian coffee. Tasting notes: Wildflower honey, pecan and a light mellow finish.
Costa Rica Tarrazu
Locally roasted Costa Rican coffee. Tasting notes: Sandalwood, sweet lemon
Ethiopia Yirgacheffe
Locally roasted Ethiopian coffee. Tasting notes: Chocolate covered cherry, buttery & rich sweet cream.
Guatemala Oriflama
Locally roasted Rain Forest Alliance Certified Guatemalan coffee. Tasting notes: chocolate, lemon & sweet blackberry.
Mexico Chiapas Turquesa
Locally roasted Mexican coffee. Tasting notes: Pepper, clove, red wine
Sumatra Lintong
Locally roasted Sumatran coffee. Tasting notes: Sandalwood & dark pecan
Darker Blend Beans
After Hours Blend
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia, Ethiopia, Mexico and Sumatra. Tasting notes: lemon peel, pipe tobacco, deep
Captain Gabriel's Blend
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Brazil, Costa Rica and Guatemala. Tasting notes: raw sugar, taoasted almond, orange zest, dry finish.
Cups' House Espresso
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Africa, Indonesia and the Americas. Tasting notes: semisweet chocolate nougat, velvet orange zest.
French Roast
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia and Sumatra. Tasting notes: smoky, citron, intense.
Turkish Roast
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia, Mexico and Sumatra. Tasting notes: mellow, complex spices.
Flavored Coffee Beans
Blueberry Cinnamon
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Chocolate Hazelnut
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Creme Brulee
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Snickerdoodle
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Southern Pecan
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
White Ukrainian
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Decaf Beans
Decaf Colombia
Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated Colombia beans. Tasting notes: Earthy body, whisp of smoke.
Decaf French Roast
Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated French Roast coffee. Tasting notes: smoky, citron, intense.
Decaf Snickerdoodle
Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated Snickerdoodle coffee. Tasting notes: brown sugar & cinnamon cookie
Decaf Flavor
Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated current seasonal flavor coffee.
Decaf Seasonal
Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated current seasonal flavor coffee.
Seasonal pound coffee
Macadamia Nut
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Mokamba Java
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Mexico and Ethiopia. Tasting notes: toasted almond, dried raspberry, cocoa
Pumpkin Cream
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Vermont Maple Nut
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.
1903 MAIN ST, Madison, MS 39110