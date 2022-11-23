- Home
- /
- Clinton
- /
- Cafes, Coffee & Tea
- /
- Cups in Clinton
Cups in Clinton
No reviews yet
101 W Main Street
Clinton, MS 39056
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Coffee
Brewed Coffee
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.
Café au lait
Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee with steamed milk.
Blondie
Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Capitol Street Caramel
Café au lait flavored with caramel & topped with whipped cream.
Turtle
Café au lait flavored with caramel and chocolate; topped with whipped cream.
Brunette
Café au lait flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut; topped with whipped cream.
Diablo
Café au lait flavored with Ghirardelli chocolate & topped with whipped cream.
Espresso
Espresso
Cups' custom blended and locally roasted house espresso.
Americano
Cups' espresso with hot water: all the richness of Cups' espresso blend in a milder option.
Latte
Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative
Breve
Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.
Cappuccino
Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.
Mocha
Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Blondie Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Capitol Street Caramel Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel. Topped with whipped cream.
Turtle Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.
Brunette Latte
Cups' espresso latte with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Topped with whipped cream.
Caramel "Macchiato"
The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.
Frappes
Latte Frappe
Frozen coffee based drink made with espresso, milk or water.
Blondie Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Caramel Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel & made with espresso, milk or water.
Mocha Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with dark or white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Turtle Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.
Brunette Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Made with espresso, milk or water.
Vanilla Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with vanilla made with espresso, milk or water.
Flavor Frappe
Blended coffee based drink flavored with your favorite syrup, and made with espresso, milk or water.
Chai Frappe
Blended chai tea concentrate based drink.
Tea
Loose Leaf Tea
Loose leaf tea made prepared from the cured leaves of the tea plant. Served hot or over ice
Loose Leaf Tisane
Herbal teas made from herbs, spices or other plant material. Caffeine Free.
Chai Latte
Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.
London Fog
Loose leaf Earl Grey tea served hot or over ice and steeped with milk
Non-Coffee Drinks
Soda Can
Variety of soft drinks.
Bottled Water
High quality H2O. 98% of coffee, 10% of an espresso shot, and 100% delicious by itself :)
Milk
Yum, milk :)
Hot Chocolate
Classic hot chocolate made with Ghirardelli powdered chocolate
Steamer
Steamed milk flavored with your choice of delicious flavors
Spritzer
Refreshing sparkling beverage made with club soda or ginger ale and your choice of flavor
Italian Cream Soda
Refreshing, creamy sparkling flavored soda with your choice of flavor and half and half.
Refreshers
Natural Energy Drink crafted from fruit juice, pure cane sugar and Stevia; lightly caffeinated with green coffee extract.
Fruit Smoothie
Fruit smoothie made with 100% delicious crushed fruit and your choice of yogurt, milk or milk alternatives
Pastries
Snacks
Wafel
Traditional Dutch-style wafel snack. Great when heated on top of coffee cup.
Coffee Fit bar
A protein bar made specifically with coffee in mind. Goes great with a cup of coffee or your favorite Cups specialty drink
Taos bar
Baked snack bars in a variety of awesome flavors
Oatmeal
Umpqua oatmeal
Lunch
Single Origin Beans
Brazil Fazenda da Lagoa
Locally roasted Brazilian coffee. Tasting notes: lime & cocoa with a clean finish
Colombia Supremo
Locally roasted Colombian coffee. Tasting notes: Wildflower honey, pecan and a light mellow finish.
Costa Rica Tarrazu
Locally roasted Costa Rican coffee. Tasting notes: Sandalwood, sweet lemon
Ethiopia Yirgacheffe
Locally roasted Ethiopian coffee. Tasting notes: Chocolate covered cherry, buttery & rich sweet cream.
Guatemala Oriflama
Locally roasted Rain Forest Alliance Certified Guatemalan coffee. Tasting notes: chocolate, lemon & sweet blackberry.
Mexico Chiapas Turquesa
Locally roasted Mexican coffee. Tasting notes: Pepper, clove, red wine
Sumatra Lintong
Locally roasted Sumatran coffee. Tasting notes: Sandalwood & dark pecan
Darker Blend Beans
After Hours Blend
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia, Ethiopia, Mexico and Sumatra. Tasting notes: lemon peel, pipe tobacco, deep
Captain Gabriel's Blend
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Brazil, Costa Rica and Guatemala. Tasting notes: raw sugar, taoasted almond, orange zest, dry finish.
Cups' House Espresso
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Africa, Indonesia and the Americas. Tasting notes: semisweet chocolate nougat, velvet orange zest.
French Roast
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia and Sumatra. Tasting notes: smoky, citron, intense.
Turkish Roast
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia, Mexico and Sumatra. Tasting notes: mellow, complex spices.
Flavored Coffee Beans
Blueberry Cinnamon
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Chocolate Hazelnut
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Creme Brulee
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Snickerdoodle
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Southern Pecan
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
White Ukrainian
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Decaf Beans
Decaf Colombia
Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated Colombia beans. Tasting notes: Earthy body, whisp of smoke.
Decaf French Roast
Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated French Roast coffee. Tasting notes: smoky, citron, intense.
Decaf Snickerdoodle
Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated Snickerdoodle coffee. Tasting notes: brown sugar & cinnamon cookie
Decaf Flavor
Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated current seasonal flavor coffee.
Decaf Seasonal
Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated current seasonal flavor coffee.
Limited Beans
Coconut Cream
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Irish Cream
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Macadamia Nut
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Pumpkin Cream
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Vermont Maple Nut
Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.
Breakfast High Five
Locally roasted and blended coffees from Ethiopia Mokamba & Indonesia Java Blawan Estate. Tasting notes: Autumn bonfire, full body, sweet strawberry finish.
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.
101 W Main Street, Clinton, MS 39056