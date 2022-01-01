Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cups in the Quarter

review star

No reviews yet

1855 Lakeland Drive Suite D

Jackson, MS 39216

Order Again

Popular Items

Blondie Latte
Blondie
Brewed Coffee

Coffee

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee in a variety of roasts, blends and flavors.
Brewed Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee. Also available as a cold brew.

Café au lait

Café au lait

$3.25+

Fresh brewed locally roasted coffee with steamed milk.

Blondie

Blondie

$4.00+

Café au lait flavored with caramel and white chocolate; topped with whipped cream.

Capitol Street Caramel

Capitol Street Caramel

$3.75+

Café au lait flavored with caramel & topped with whipped cream.

Turtle

Turtle

$3.75+

Café au lait flavored with caramel and chocolate; topped with whipped cream.

Brunette

Brunette

$3.75+

Café au lait flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut; topped with whipped cream.

Diablo

Diablo

$4.00+

Café au lait flavored with Ghirardelli chocolate & topped with whipped cream.

Espresso

A selection of drinks made with Cups' custom blended and locally roasted house espresso.
Espresso

Espresso

$2.25+

Cups' custom blended and locally roasted house espresso.

Americano

Americano

$2.50+

Cups' espresso with hot water: all the richness of Cups' espresso blend in a milder option.

Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Cups' espresso combined with your favorite milk or milk alternative

Breve

Breve

$4.25+

Cups' espresso combined with half and half for a creamier latte.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Cups' espresso combined with steamed milk and a larger amount of milk froth than a latte.

Mocha

Mocha

$4.50+

Cups' espresso latte with Ghirardelli dark or white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Blondie Latte

Blondie Latte

$4.50+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel and white chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Capitol Street Caramel Latte

Capitol Street Caramel Latte

$4.25+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel. Topped with whipped cream.

Turtle Latte

Turtle Latte

$4.25+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel and dark chocolate. Topped with whipped cream.

Brunette Latte

Brunette Latte

$4.25+

Cups' espresso latte with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Topped with whipped cream.

Caramel "Macchiato"

Caramel "Macchiato"

$4.50+

The sweeter "macchiato" you've ordered elsewhere. A latte flavored with caramel and vanilla.

Frappes

Latte Frappe

Latte Frappe

$4.00+

Frozen coffee based drink made with espresso, milk or water.

Blondie Frappe

Blondie Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.

Caramel Frappe

Caramel Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel & made with espresso, milk or water.

Mocha Frappe

Mocha Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with dark or white chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.

Turtle Frappe

Turtle Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel and chocolate, made with espresso, milk or water.

Brunette Frappe

Brunette Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with caramel, chocolate and hazelnut. Made with espresso, milk or water.

Vanilla Frappe

Vanilla Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with vanilla made with espresso, milk or water.

Flavor Frappe

Flavor Frappe

$4.50+

Blended coffee based drink flavored with your favorite syrup, and made with espresso, milk or water.

Chai Frappe

Chai Frappe

$4.00+

Blended chai tea concentrate based drink.

Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

Loose Leaf Tea

$3.50+

Loose leaf tea made prepared from the cured leaves of the tea plant. Served hot or over ice

Loose Leaf Tisane

Loose Leaf Tisane

$3.50+

Herbal teas made from herbs, spices or other plant material. Caffeine Free.

London Fog

London Fog

$4.75+

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea served hot or over ice and steeped with milk

Lavender Fog

Lavender Fog

$4.75+

Loose leaf Earl Grey tea served hot or over ice and steeped with milk

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Cardamom, cinnamon and spiced tea flavored chai concentrate mixed with the milk or milk alternative of your choice.

Non-Coffee Drinks

Soda Can

Variety of soft drinks.

Bottled Water

$2.00

High quality H2O. 98% of coffee, 10% of an espresso shot, and 100% delicious by itself :)

Milk

$2.50+

Yum, milk :)

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Classic hot chocolate made with Ghirardelli powdered chocolate

Steamer

$4.00+

Steamed milk flavored with your choice of delicious flavors

Spritzer

$3.50+

Refreshing sparkling beverage made with club soda or ginger ale and your choice of flavor

Italian Cream Soda

$4.00+

Refreshing, creamy sparkling flavored soda with your choice of flavor and half and half.

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$4.75+

Fruit smoothie made with 100% delicious crushed fruit and your choice of yogurt, milk or milk alternatives

Seasonal Drinks

King Cake Latte

King Cake Latte

$4.75+

A Marti Gras themed Cups latte flavored with brown sugar, vanilla and sweetened condensed milk.

S'mores Mocha

S'mores Mocha

$4.75+

A Cups latte flavored with marshmallows and chocolate; topped with graham cracker crumbles.

Lavender Latte

Lavender Latte

$4.75+

Cups latte flavored with lavender syrup from Pink House Alchemy

Pastries

Brownie

Brownie

$3.50

Yum. Brownie! Hard to go wrong coupling a coffee with a brownie.

Danish

Danish

$3.75

Yum. Cream Cheese filled danish!

Biscotti

Biscotti

$2.00

Delicious twice baked cookie. Great for dipping in hot coffee :)

Muffin

Muffin

$3.75

A classic pastry + coffee combo. Assorted muffin flavors by location.

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00

The timeless cookie- a perfect accompaniment to coffee or tea.

Scone

Scone

$3.75

Sweet, flaky and delicious pastry.

King Cake

King Cake

$3.25

A classic pastry + coffee combo. Assorted muffin flavors by location.

Snacks

Parfait

Parfait

$5.50

Fruit and vanilla yogurt with granola sprinkled throughout.

Coffee Fit bar

Coffee Fit bar

$3.00

A protein bar made specifically with coffee in mind. Goes great with a cup of coffee or your favorite Cups specialty drink

Wafel

Wafel

Traditional Dutch-style wafel snack. Great when heated on top of coffee cup.

Single Origin Beans

Brazil Fazenda da Lagoa

Brazil Fazenda da Lagoa

$6.00+

Locally roasted Brazilian coffee. Tasting notes: lime & cocoa with a clean finish

Colombia Supremo

Colombia Supremo

$6.50+

Locally roasted Colombian coffee. Tasting notes: Wildflower honey, pecan and a light mellow finish.

Costa Rica Tarrazu

Costa Rica Tarrazu

$6.50+

Locally roasted Costa Rican coffee. Tasting notes: Sandalwood, sweet lemon

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

Ethiopia Yirgacheffe

$6.50+

Locally roasted Ethiopian coffee. Tasting notes: Chocolate covered cherry, buttery & rich sweet cream.

Guatemala Oriflama

Guatemala Oriflama

$6.00+

Locally roasted Rain Forest Alliance Certified Guatemalan coffee. Tasting notes: chocolate, lemon & sweet blackberry.

Mexico Chiapas Turquesa

Mexico Chiapas Turquesa

$6.00+

Locally roasted Mexican coffee. Tasting notes: Pepper, clove, red wine

Sumatra Lintong

Sumatra Lintong

$6.50+

Locally roasted Sumatran coffee. Tasting notes: Sandalwood & dark pecan

Darker Blend Beans

After Hours Blend

After Hours Blend

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia, Ethiopia, Mexico and Sumatra. Tasting notes: lemon peel, pipe tobacco, deep

Captain Gabriel's Blend

Captain Gabriel's Blend

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Brazil, Costa Rica and Guatemala. Tasting notes: raw sugar, taoasted almond, orange zest, dry finish.

Cups' House Espresso

Cups' House Espresso

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Africa, Indonesia and the Americas. Tasting notes: semisweet chocolate nougat, velvet orange zest.

French Roast

French Roast

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia and Sumatra. Tasting notes: smoky, citron, intense.

Turkish Roast

Turkish Roast

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Colombia, Mexico and Sumatra. Tasting notes: mellow, complex spices.

Flavored Coffee Beans

Blueberry Cinnamon

Blueberry Cinnamon

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Chocolate Hazelnut

Chocolate Hazelnut

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Snickerdoodle

Snickerdoodle

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Southern Pecan

Southern Pecan

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

White Ukrainian

White Ukrainian

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Decaf Beans

Decaf Colombia

Decaf Colombia

$6.50+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated Colombia beans. Tasting notes: Earthy body, whisp of smoke.

Decaf French Roast

Decaf French Roast

$6.50+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated French Roast coffee. Tasting notes: smoky, citron, intense.

Decaf Snickerdoodle

Decaf Snickerdoodle

$6.75+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated Snickerdoodle coffee. Tasting notes: brown sugar & cinnamon cookie

Decaf Flavor

Decaf Flavor

$6.75+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated current seasonal flavor coffee.

Decaf Seasonal

Decaf Seasonal

$6.75+

Locally roasted, Swiss Water process decaffeinated current seasonal flavor coffee.

Limited Beans

Irish Cream

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Macadamia Nut

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Pumpkin Cream

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Vermont Maple Nut

$6.50+

Locally roasted and flavored with zero-sugar, zero-calorie flavoring oil.

Breakfast High Five

$6.50+

Locally roasted and blended coffees from Ethiopia Mokamba & Indonesia Java Blawan Estate. Tasting notes: Autumn bonfire, full body, sweet strawberry finish.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cups Espresso Cafes have been serving Mississippi communities since 1993. Coffee roasted every week down the street in Ridgeland.

Website

Location

1855 Lakeland Drive Suite D, Jackson, MS 39216

Directions

Gallery
Cups image
Cups image
Cups image

