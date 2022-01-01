Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Fenian's Pub 901 E. Fortification St.

415 Reviews

$$

901 E. Fortification St.

Jackson, MS 39202

Popular Items

Pub Burger
Chicken + Chips
Fish + Chips

Snacks

hand cut chips, cheddar cheese curds, curry

Potato Croquettes

$7.00

irish cheddar, balsamic reduction, chive sour cream

Pub Wings

$10.00

crystal buffalo, guinness bbq, curry, chipotle honey, pickled celery, ranch or blue cheese

Fried Pickles

$7.00

pickled jalapeno, buttermilk ranch, comeback

Sausage + Cheese

$10.00

local andouille, irish cheddar pimento cheese, pickles, creole mustard, fried saltines, ritz crackers

Curry Poutine

$9.00

hand cut chips, cheddar cheese curds, curry

Scotch Egg

$8.00

irish sausage, 63 degree two dog farm egg, pickled onion, creole + honey mustards

Chicken + Chips

$12.00

buttermilk fried joyce farms chicken, hand cut chips, ranch + honey mustard

Reuben Egg Rolls

$8.00

corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, comeback

APP Pimento Cheese APP

$7.00

Burgers

Pub Burger

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, garlic mayo, brioche bun (cheddar, swiss, blue or american cheese) (sub grilled joyce farms chicken +0) + smoked bacon $2 + rasher $2 + two dog farm egg $2

Fenian's Burger

$14.00

cheddar, house cured rasher, whiskey onions, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

Dirty South Burger

$15.00

irish cheddar pimento cheese, smoked bacon, fried pickles, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

Guinness BBQ Burger

$14.00

cheddar, onion rings, pickled jalapeno, guinness bbq sauce, ranch, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

Bangkok Burger

$14.00

peanut butter, jalapeno lime slaw, jalapeno, sriracha mayo, cilantro, red onion, brioche bun

The Paddy Melt

$14.00

swiss, house cured rasher, whiskey onions, comeback, sunflower oven rye

Black Eye Veggie Burger

$12.00

black eyed pea + two brooks farm rice patty, cheddar, garlic mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun

Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger

$14.00

Curry Poutine Burger

$14.00

cheese curds, hand cut chips, curry sauce

Hellfire Burger

$16.66

Sandos

Mississippi Reuben

$13.00

crab boil braised corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, comeback, sunflower oven rye

Fried Chicken Sando

$12.00

joyce farms chicken, rasher, pickled cabbage, creole honey mustard, brioche bun

Finn's Filet-O-Fish 2.0

$11.00

beer battered cod, chipotle honey, jalapeno lime slaw, cilantro, brioche bun

Pimento Cheese Sando

$9.00

Corned Beef on Rye

$12.00

Soup + Salad

Kale Caesar

$9.00

local greens, parmesan, garlic croutons, house caesar dressing

The Wedge

$10.00

smoked bacon, blue cheese, tomato, pickled onion, iceberg, blue cheese dressing

Shaved Brussel Sprout

$10.00

spicy cashews, craisins, pickled onion, carrot, local greens, maple mustard vinaigrette

Leek + Potato Soup

$7.00

chive oil, house baked brown bread

A SALAD

$9.00

Trad Fare

Fish + Chips

$13.00

beer battered cod, hand cut chips, lemon caper tartar, comeback

Shepherd's Pie

$14.00

minced lamb, peas, carrots, leeks, mashed potato crust, house baked brown bread

Corned Beef + Cabbage

$16.00

roasted cabbage, mash, creole mustard cream

Chicken Curry

$14.00

joyce farms chicken, sweet pepper, onion, two brooks farm rice or hand cut chips

Sausages + Mash

$16.00

irish sausage, guinness onion gravy, mashed potatoes, brown butter brussel sprouts, grilled tomato

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Cabbage

$4.00

Colcannon

$4.00

Hand Cut Chips

$4.00

Mac 'N Cheese

$6.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Side Leek + Potato Soup

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Zapp's Crisps

$2.50

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$5.00

whiskey caramel, whiskey soaked raisins, bailey's whipped cream

Guinness Chocolate Pot De Creme

$5.00

stout infused custard, bailey's whipped cream

Banoffee

$5.00

banana, toffee, graham cracker crumb, bailey's whipped cream

Merch

Logo Shirt

$20.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWi-Fi
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Established in November 1996, Fenian’s Pub & Restaurant is locally owned and operated. We are dedicated to the celebration of Irish and Celtic heritage and history. The name originates from the legendary band of warriors led by Finn McCool. Legend has it that Finn McCool was a giant of a man who possessed all the knowledge of the world. It is said that he lies sleeping beneath Dublin and will awake in Ireland’s most dire hour of need. Fenian’s Pub & Restaurant is a full service, sit-down restaurant as well as your local neighborhood pub. We have a fine staff of bartenders, servers and cooks all dedicated to making your experience at Fenian’s fun and relaxed. Slainte!

Location

901 E. Fortification St., Jackson, MS 39202

Directions

