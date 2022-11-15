Willy B's Steakhouse
1149 Old Fannin Road Suite 7
Brandon, MS 39047
Popular Items
Appetizers
Bang Bang Shrimp
8 Jumbo fried shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce
Crab Claws
Available marinated or hand-breaded and fried
Gator Bites
Hand-battered and fried Alligator Tail, served with comeback sauce
Wings
6 wings breaded, fried, and served with your choice of sauce
Spinach and Artichoke Dip
Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with Parmesan cheese and served with tortilla chips
Crab Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms stuffed with creamy crab and cheese.
Mushrooms Fried
Served with comeback or ranch dressing.
Loaded Baked Potato Bites
Our fresh cut potato skins topped with melted monterey jack, cheddar cheese, and bacon
Home Fries Loaded
Melted monterey jack, cheddar cheese, and bacon
Tater Kegs
Made with creamy cheddar cheese, big bacon pieces, sour cream, and chives.
Home Made Onion Rings
12 of our fresh cut, homemade fried onion rings, served with comeback sauce
Fried Dill Pickles
Hand battered and fried, served with comeback and ranch dressing.
Fried Green Tomatoes and Crawfish Julie
Crispy fried green tomatoes with our crawfish Julie sauce.
Home Made Mozzarella Sticks
5 of our homemade mozzarella sticks served with marinara
Fried Crawfish Tails
Soups and Salads
The Wedge
Crisp iceberg, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and croutons.
House Salad
Tomatoes, carrots, cheese, and red onion tossed with crisp iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing.
Add Grilled or Fried Chicken
House seasoned and grilled
Add Grilled or Fried Shrimp
House seasoned and grilled
Willy B's Gumbo Bowl
Homemade, served with rice
Gumbo 16 oz
Homemade, served with rice
Gumbo Family 4 Pack- Quart
Homemade, served with rice
Gumbo Party Size- Half Gallon
Homemade, served with rice, serves 8 - 12
Gumbo Party Size- Gallon Pack
Homemade, served with rice, serves 16 -20
Chili 16oz Special
Pasta
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Grilled chicken & creamy alfredo sauce over string pasta served with a house salad and a roll
Bayou Shrimp Pasta
Shrimp served with Linguine pasta, crawfish Julie sauce served with a house salad and a roll
Seafood Pasta
Creamy seafood sauce with red fish, lump crab meat, shrimp, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes & green onions over linguine pasta served with a house salad and a roll
Cajun Crawfish Pasta
Crawfish tail cajun cream sauce over linguini pasta served with a house salad and a roll
Shrimp Scampi
Steaks
Ribeye 8 oz
Hand cut and house seasoned, served with a house salad and baked potato
Ribeye 12 oz
Hand cut and house seasoned, served with a house salad and baked potato
Ribeye 16 oz
Hand cut and house seasoned, served with a house salad and baked potato
Prime Rib 12 oz
Hand cut, house seasoned, and slow cooked, served with a house salad and baked potato
Filet 6 oz
Hand cut and house seasoned, served with a house salad and baked potato
Filet 8 oz
Hand cut and house seasoned, served with a house salad and baked potato
New York Strip 14 oz
Served with a house salad and baked potato
Sirloin 8 oz
Served with a house salad and baked potato
Sirloin 12 oz
Served with a house salad and baked potato
Hamburger Steak 8 oz
Smothered with gravy and onions, served with a house salad and baked potato
Hamburger Steak 16 oz
Smothered with gravy and onions, served a house salad and baked potato
T-Bone Steak 22 oz
Served with a house salad and baked potato
Bone-In 20oz Ribeye Frenched
Steak Add On's
Shrimp Grilled or Fried
6 hand battered and fried jumbo shrimp
Shrimp Royal Reds
6 Grilled and juicy Royal Red Shrimp, served with drawn butter
Gator Bites
Hand-battered and fried Alligator Tail, served with comeback sauce
Oysters Fried
6 Hand breaded and fried oysters, served with tartar sauce
Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions
Crawfish Julie
Crawfish, cream and veggie cream sauce
Kid's Menu
Sandwiches
1/2LB Burger
1/2 lb choice angus beef, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickel, american cheese, and mayo, side of home fries
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/2 lb choice angus beef served with swiss cheeese, mayo, and saateed mushrooms and onions, side of home fries
Patty Melt
1/2 lb choice angus beef with sauteed onions, american cheese, and mayo, side of home fries
Philly Cheese Steak
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo, side of home fries
Ribeye Steak Sandwich
Po-Boy Roast Beef New Orleans Style w/ Gravy
Leidenheimer French Bread, lettuce, tomato and mayo, side of home fries
Po-Boy Fried Shrimp
Leidenheimer French Bread, lettuce, tomato and mayo, side of home fries
Po-Boy Crawfish
Po-Boy Gator
Leidenheimer French Bread, lettuce, tomato and mayo, side of home fries
BLT
Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, side of home fries
Seafood
Redfish
Topped with a creamy white wine crab sauce, served with a side salad and sauteed squash and zucchini
Royal Red Shrimp Basket
1 lb of Royal Reds, cajun seasoned and served with butter, cocktail, cajun corn, and potatoes
Shrimp Basket
Jumbo fried shrimp served with home fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies
Seafood Basket
MS Farm raised catfish, fried oysters, and fried butterfly shrimp, served with home fries, coleslaw, hush puppies
Catfish Basket
MS Farm raised catfish served with home fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies
Rainbow Trout
Talapia
Simple Options
Veal Cutlets with Cream Sauce
2 Fried veal cutlets topped with cream sauce, served with a house salad and baked potato
Chicken Strip Basket Fried or Grilled
Hand battered and fried or house seasoned and grilled, served with home fries and comeback sauce
Steak Country Fried
Your choice of two sides and a bread, and white or brown gravy
Shrimp and Grits
6 Jumbo grilled shrimp drizzled with cream sauce over grits
Bone-In Pork Chop
Fried or grilled, served with your choice of 2 sides and bread
Chicken And Dumplins
8 oz serving of our homemade chicken and dumplins