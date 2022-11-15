Restaurant header imageView gallery

Willy B's Steakhouse

review star

No reviews yet

1149 Old Fannin Road Suite 7

Brandon, MS 39047

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Meat Plus 2
Bang Bang Shrimp
Wings

Appetizers

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$12.95

8 Jumbo fried shrimp tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce

Crab Claws

Crab Claws

$13.95

Available marinated or hand-breaded and fried

Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$9.95

Hand-battered and fried Alligator Tail, served with comeback sauce

Wings

Wings

$9.95

6 wings breaded, fried, and served with your choice of sauce

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

Spinach and Artichoke Dip

$6.95

Creamy spinach and artichoke dip topped with Parmesan cheese and served with tortilla chips

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

Crab Stuffed Mushrooms

$9.95

Fresh mushrooms stuffed with creamy crab and cheese.

Mushrooms Fried

Mushrooms Fried

$7.95

Served with comeback or ranch dressing.

Loaded Baked Potato Bites

Loaded Baked Potato Bites

$6.95

Our fresh cut potato skins topped with melted monterey jack, cheddar cheese, and bacon

Home Fries Loaded

Home Fries Loaded

$6.95

Melted monterey jack, cheddar cheese, and bacon

Tater Kegs

Tater Kegs

$6.95

Made with creamy cheddar cheese, big bacon pieces, sour cream, and chives.

Home Made Onion Rings

Home Made Onion Rings

$9.95

12 of our fresh cut, homemade fried onion rings, served with comeback sauce

Fried Dill Pickles

Fried Dill Pickles

$5.95

Hand battered and fried, served with comeback and ranch dressing.

Fried Green Tomatoes and Crawfish Julie

Fried Green Tomatoes and Crawfish Julie

$11.95

Crispy fried green tomatoes with our crawfish Julie sauce.

Home Made Mozzarella Sticks

Home Made Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

5 of our homemade mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Fried Crawfish Tails

$13.95

Soups and Salads

The Wedge

The Wedge

$8.95Out of stock

Crisp iceberg, crumbled blue cheese, bacon, tomato, and croutons.

House Salad

House Salad

$4.95

Tomatoes, carrots, cheese, and red onion tossed with crisp iceberg lettuce with your choice of dressing.

Add Grilled or Fried Chicken

Add Grilled or Fried Chicken

$6.95

House seasoned and grilled

Add Grilled or Fried Shrimp

Add Grilled or Fried Shrimp

$9.95

House seasoned and grilled

Willy B's Gumbo Bowl

Willy B's Gumbo Bowl

$9.95

Homemade, served with rice

Gumbo 16 oz

Gumbo 16 oz

$12.95

Homemade, served with rice

Gumbo Family 4 Pack- Quart

Gumbo Family 4 Pack- Quart

$24.95

Homemade, served with rice

Gumbo Party Size- Half Gallon

Gumbo Party Size- Half Gallon

$49.95Out of stock

Homemade, served with rice, serves 8 - 12

Gumbo Party Size- Gallon Pack

Gumbo Party Size- Gallon Pack

$99.95Out of stock

Homemade, served with rice, serves 16 -20

Chili 16oz Special

$12.95

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$14.95

Grilled chicken & creamy alfredo sauce over string pasta served with a house salad and a roll

Bayou Shrimp Pasta

Bayou Shrimp Pasta

$16.95

Shrimp served with Linguine pasta, crawfish Julie sauce served with a house salad and a roll

Seafood Pasta

Seafood Pasta

$23.95

Creamy seafood sauce with red fish, lump crab meat, shrimp, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes & green onions over linguine pasta served with a house salad and a roll

Cajun Crawfish Pasta

Cajun Crawfish Pasta

$16.95

Crawfish tail cajun cream sauce over linguini pasta served with a house salad and a roll

Shrimp Scampi

$16.95

Steaks

Ribeye 8 oz

Ribeye 8 oz

$21.95

Hand cut and house seasoned, served with a house salad and baked potato

Ribeye 12 oz

Ribeye 12 oz

$26.95

Hand cut and house seasoned, served with a house salad and baked potato

Ribeye 16 oz

Ribeye 16 oz

$32.95

Hand cut and house seasoned, served with a house salad and baked potato

Prime Rib 12 oz

Prime Rib 12 oz

$26.95

Hand cut, house seasoned, and slow cooked, served with a house salad and baked potato

Filet 6 oz

Filet 6 oz

$26.95

Hand cut and house seasoned, served with a house salad and baked potato

Filet 8 oz

Filet 8 oz

$34.95

Hand cut and house seasoned, served with a house salad and baked potato

New York Strip 14 oz

New York Strip 14 oz

$32.95

Served with a house salad and baked potato

Sirloin 8 oz

Sirloin 8 oz

$18.95

Served with a house salad and baked potato

Sirloin 12 oz

Sirloin 12 oz

$24.95

Served with a house salad and baked potato

Hamburger Steak 8 oz

Hamburger Steak 8 oz

$12.95

Smothered with gravy and onions, served with a house salad and baked potato

Hamburger Steak 16 oz

Hamburger Steak 16 oz

$19.95

Smothered with gravy and onions, served a house salad and baked potato

T-Bone Steak 22 oz

T-Bone Steak 22 oz

$39.95Out of stock

Served with a house salad and baked potato

Bone-In 20oz Ribeye Frenched

$46.95Out of stock

Steak Add On's

Shrimp Grilled or Fried

Shrimp Grilled or Fried

$9.95

6 hand battered and fried jumbo shrimp

Shrimp Royal Reds

Shrimp Royal Reds

$9.95

6 Grilled and juicy Royal Red Shrimp, served with drawn butter

Gator Bites

Gator Bites

$9.95

Hand-battered and fried Alligator Tail, served with comeback sauce

Oysters Fried

Oysters Fried

$11.95

6 Hand breaded and fried oysters, served with tartar sauce

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions

$2.95
Crawfish Julie

Crawfish Julie

$4.95

Crawfish, cream and veggie cream sauce

Kid's Menu

Kid's Burger and Fries

Kid's Burger and Fries

$8.95
Kid's Fish and Fries

Kid's Fish and Fries

$9.95
Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

Kids Chicken Strips and Fries

$8.95
Kid's Steak and Fries

Kid's Steak and Fries

$10.95
Kid's Grilled Cheese and Fries

Kid's Grilled Cheese and Fries

$5.95

Sandwiches

1/2LB Burger

1/2LB Burger

$11.95

1/2 lb choice angus beef, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickel, american cheese, and mayo, side of home fries

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.95

1/2 lb choice angus beef served with swiss cheeese, mayo, and saateed mushrooms and onions, side of home fries

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.95

1/2 lb choice angus beef with sauteed onions, american cheese, and mayo, side of home fries

Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, and mayo, side of home fries

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$18.95
Po-Boy Roast Beef New Orleans Style w/ Gravy

Po-Boy Roast Beef New Orleans Style w/ Gravy

$12.95

Leidenheimer French Bread, lettuce, tomato and mayo, side of home fries

Po-Boy Fried Shrimp

Po-Boy Fried Shrimp

$12.95

Leidenheimer French Bread, lettuce, tomato and mayo, side of home fries

Po-Boy Crawfish

$13.95
Po-Boy Gator

Po-Boy Gator

$13.95

Leidenheimer French Bread, lettuce, tomato and mayo, side of home fries

BLT

BLT

$6.95

Crispy bacon with lettuce, tomato, and mayo, side of home fries

Seafood

Redfish

Redfish

$24.95

Topped with a creamy white wine crab sauce, served with a side salad and sauteed squash and zucchini

Royal Red Shrimp Basket

Royal Red Shrimp Basket

$21.95

1 lb of Royal Reds, cajun seasoned and served with butter, cocktail, cajun corn, and potatoes

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$21.95

Jumbo fried shrimp served with home fries, coleslaw, and hush puppies

Seafood Basket

Seafood Basket

$25.95

MS Farm raised catfish, fried oysters, and fried butterfly shrimp, served with home fries, coleslaw, hush puppies

Catfish Basket

Catfish Basket

$14.95

MS Farm raised catfish served with home fries, cole slaw, and hush puppies

Rainbow Trout

$21.95

Talapia

$14.95

Simple Options

Veal Cutlets with Cream Sauce

Veal Cutlets with Cream Sauce

$17.95

2 Fried veal cutlets topped with cream sauce, served with a house salad and baked potato

Chicken Strip Basket Fried or Grilled

Chicken Strip Basket Fried or Grilled

$14.95

Hand battered and fried or house seasoned and grilled, served with home fries and comeback sauce

Steak Country Fried

Steak Country Fried

$14.95

Your choice of two sides and a bread, and white or brown gravy

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$16.95

6 Jumbo grilled shrimp drizzled with cream sauce over grits

Bone-In Pork Chop

Bone-In Pork Chop

$14.95

Fried or grilled, served with your choice of 2 sides and bread

Chicken And Dumplins

Chicken And Dumplins

$4.99Out of stock

8 oz serving of our homemade chicken and dumplins

Red Beans & Rice 16oz

$11.95Out of stock

Liver & Onions

$14.95

Red Beans & Rice

$9.95Out of stock

Side Options

Home Fries

Home Fries

$2.95
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$2.95
Onion Rings 8 CT

Onion Rings 8 CT

$3.95
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$2.50
Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$2.50
Grilled Asparagus

Grilled Asparagus

$2.50
Sauteed Mushrooms

Sauteed Mushrooms

$2.50
Cheesy Garlic Potatoes

Cheesy Garlic Potatoes

$2.50
Sauteed Squash and Zucchini

Sauteed Squash and Zucchini

$2.50
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$2.50
Baked Sweet Potato

Baked Sweet Potato

$2.50