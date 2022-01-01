  • Home
Pizza Shack - Brandon

The Cleaners by Pizza Shack of Brandon 237 West Government Street

No reviews yet

237 West Government Street

Brandon, MS 39042

Call

Hours

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Bread
Meat Eater
Big Nasty

Build Your Own Pizza

BYOP Small 8"

$6.00

BYOP Medium 12"

$12.25

BYOP Large 14"

$16.75

BYOP Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust 10"

$11.00

Specialty Pizzas

3 Cheese

Traditional Marinara, Cheddar, Mozzarella, and Provolone Cheeses

Athenos

Traditional Marinara, Feta, Mozzarella, Gyro Meat, Onion, Black Olives and Artichoke Hearts

Big Nasty

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Mushroom, Red Onion, Bell Pepper, Pork Sausage, Beef, and Black Olives

Buffalo Ranch Chicken

Spicy Marinara, Mozzarella, Swiss, Bacon, Buffalo Style Chicken Breast

Chicken Alfredo

Alfredo Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Roma Tomatoes, Spinach

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Garlic Ranch Sauce, Mozzarella, Chicken Breast, Bacon, Diced Tomatoes and Banana Peppers

Classic

Traditional Marinara Mozzarella, Pepperoni

Diamond

Queso, Mozzarella, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Andouille Sausage, Sausage with a BBQ Swirl

Great American Burger

Comeback Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Angus Beef, Sliced Pickles and Diced Tomatoes

Hawaiian

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pineapple, Canadian Bacon

Kitchen Sink

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Bacon, Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Onion, Bell Peppers, and Jalapenos

Margherita

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Garlic, Basil, and Roma Tomatoes

Meat Eater

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pork Sausage, Beef

Philly Queso

Queso Cheese Sauce, Mozzarella, Ribeye Steak, Bell Pepper and Onions

Pit Master

BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon, Red Onions and BBQ Chicken

Veggie

Traditional Marinara, Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Onions, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, and Green Olives

Half and Half Pizzas

Half and Half Medium 12"

Half and Half Large 14"

Apps

Breadsticks

$4.00

Served with Marinara

Cheesy Bread

$9.00

Served with Marinara

Falafel

$7.00

Served with Tzatziki

Hummus

$6.00

Pita Mozz

$5.00

Choice of White or Wheat Pita, served with Creamy Feta

Wings

Traditional Wings

Boneless Wings

Salads

House Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Carrots

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons

Greek Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Feta, Grape Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bell Pepper Pepperoncini, Kalamata Olives.

Wraps

All served on white or wheat pita bread, dressed with lettuce tomato and red onion, choice of sauce.

BLT

$9.00

Bacon, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Creamy Feta

Burger Wrap

$10.00

Angus Beef, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Comeback

Club

$10.00

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Romaine, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Creamy Feta

Chicken Gyro

$9.00

Marinated Chicken, Romaine, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Tzatziki

Falafel Wrap

$8.00

Fried Falafel, Romaine, Red Onion, Tzatziki

Gyro

$9.00

Grilled Lamb and Beef, Romaine, Red Onion, Roma Tomato, Tzatziki

Ham Melt

$9.00

Ham, Mozzarella, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Tzatziki

Ribeye Steak

$10.00

Grilled Steak, Onions, Peppers and Provolone Cheese

Shrimp Wrap

$11.00

6 Shrimp (Fried or Grilled), Romaine, Roma Tomato, Comeback

Turkey Melt

$9.00

Turkey, Mozzarella, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Tzatziki

Veggie Wrap

$8.00

Grilled Onions, Peppers and Mushrooms, Romaine, Roma Tomato, Creamy Feta

Kids

Kid's Pita Mozz

$5.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kid's Pizza

$4.50

Cheese Pizza and choice of one topping

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.00

Tiramisu

$3.00

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Extra Dressing

Fountain Drinks

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

½ & ½ Tea

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Sierra Mist

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Water

Kids Drink

$1.50

Abita Root Beer

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

237 West Government Street, Brandon, MS 39042

Directions

Gallery
Pizza Shack - Brandon image
Main pic

Map
