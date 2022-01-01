The Cleaners by Pizza Shack of Brandon 237 West Government Street
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
237 West Government Street, Brandon, MS 39042
Gallery
