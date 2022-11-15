Southern Bean
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6724 U.S. 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Hattiesburg, MS
4.4 • 2,589
204 N 40th Ave Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurant
Crescent City Grill, Mahogany Bar, El Rayo Tex Mex
No Reviews
3810 Hardy Street Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Hattiesburg
Mugshots Grill & Bar - Hattiesburg, MS
4.4 • 2,589
204 N 40th Ave Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurant