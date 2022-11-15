Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Bean

review star

No reviews yet

6724 U.S. 49

Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Order Again

Signature Drinks

The Southern Bean

The Southern Bean

$4.75+

Caramel and White Chocolate Sauce

Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.75+

Caramel and Vanilla Syrup

The Magnolia

$4.75+

Dark Chocolate and White Chocolate Sauce

Toffee Turtle

Toffee Turtle

$4.75+

Dark Chocolate and Caramel Sauce, Toffee Nut, Butter Pecan Syrup

Southern Charm

Southern Charm

$4.75+

Dark Chocolate Sauce, Coconut, Hazelnut, and Caramel Syrup

Snickers Delight

Snickers Delight

$4.75+

Dark Chocolate and Caramel Sauce, and Hazelnut Syrup

Mississippi Mud

Mississippi Mud

$4.75+

Dark Chocolate Sauce and Toasted Marshmallow Syrup

The Hattie

$4.75+

White Chocolate Sauce, Strawberry, and Shortbread Syrup

The Pearl

$4.75+

White Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Syrup and Cookie Butter Syrup

Frosted Pecan

$4.75+

White Chocolate Sauce and Butter Pecan Syrup

Espressos, Coffee, and More

Latte

$3.25+

Espresso and Milk

Flavored Latte

Flavored Latte

$3.75+

Espresso and Milk

Mocha

Mocha

$4.00+

Dark Chocolate Sauce

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.00+

White Chocolate Sauce

Americano

Americano

$2.75+

Espresso and Water

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Fresh Brewed Coffee

$1.75+

Fresh Brewed Coffee

Shot in the Dark

$2.25+

Espresso Shot and Fresh Brewed Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$2.75+

Cold Brew Coffee

Espresso Only

$2.35+

Chai Tea

$3.75+

Chai Tea

Hot Tea

$2.00+

Hot Tea

Tea Pigs Hot Tea

$3.00+

Lotus Energy

Blue Bayou

Blue Bayou

$4.50+

Blue Raspberry, Coconut, and Pineapple Lotus Energy

Golden Hour

Golden Hour

$4.50+

Mango and Pineapple Lotus Energy

Peach Wave

Peach Wave

$4.50+

Peach Lotus Energy

Pina Colada

Pina Colada

$4.50+

Coconut and Pineapple Lotus Energy

Watermelon Crawl

$4.50+

Watermelon and Starwberry Lotus Energy

Coffee Free

Cookies & Cream

$3.75+

Cookies and Cream Blended

Java Chip

$3.75+

Mint Chocolate Chip Blended

Matcha

$3.75+

Matcha Mint Chip

$3.75+

Matcha Mint Chip Blended

Vanilla Bean

$3.75+

Vanilla Bean Blended

Smoothies

Blueberry Banana

$4.00+

Mango

$4.00+

Peach Pear Apricot

$4.00+

Strawberry

$4.00+

Strawberry Banana

$4.00+

Orange Tangerine

$4.00+

Food

Apples and Cinnamon Oatmeal

$3.25

Oatmeal

Maple and Brown Sugar Oatmeal

$3.25

Blueberry Lemon Yogurt

$3.50

Chocolate Chunk Muffin

$3.50

Blueberry Crumble Muffin

$3.50
Banana Nut

Banana Nut

$3.50Out of stock

Muffin

Kids Corner

Kids Smoothie 12 Ounce

$3.50

Kids Cream

Italian Soda

$2.50+

Italian Soda and Flavored Syrups

Cremosa

$2.75+

Italian Soda, Flavored Syrups, and Cream

Chocolate Milk

$2.00+

Rich Creamy Chocolate Milk

Hot Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.35+

White Chocolate

$3.35+

Coffee Specials

Salted Caramel

$5.75+

Salted Caramel Mocha

$5.75+

Salted Caramel White Mocha

$5.75+

Salted Caramel Pumpkin Pie Delight

$5.75+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6724 U.S. 49, Hattiesburg, MS 39402

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

