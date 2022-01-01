Go
Magerks Elon

Come in and enjoy the BEST Cheese Steaks South of Philly, as well as, our Signature Cheese Steak Egg Rolls, Amazing Nachos, an awesome craft beer list (with a focus on our amazing NC breweries), and Fresh Crafted Crush Cocktails!



No reviews yet

Popular Items

Southwest Nacho$14.00
Corn tortilla chips, black beans, corn & pulled Chicken laced with cilantro & lime, queso fundido, sour cream, house made Guac, & pico de Gallo
10 Wings$14.50
Tossed in Choice of sauce
Classic$12.00
#4 Cheesteak whiz$11.00
The Original Classic! Steak & Cheese Whiz
Mozzarella Moon$9.00
Lightly Breaded & Flash Fried, Marinara Dipping
Cheesesteak Eggrolls$10.00
Hand Rolled, Spicy Ketchup
Original Fry$6.00
9th Street Chicken$13.00
Chicken Cutlet, Prosciutto, Sharp Provolone, Arugula, Balsamic Reduction, Pesto Aioli
Boneless wings$9.00
Hand Breaded Boneless wings, tossed in choice of sauce
#1 Cheesesteak$11.00
Fried Onions & American Cheese
Location

138 W Lebanon Ave

Elon College NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
