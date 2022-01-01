Magnolia Cafe
Big portions of homemade food, made to order. Come, enjoy, and tell your friends.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
1920 S Congress Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1920 S Congress Ave
Austin TX
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 5:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Lucy's Fried Chicken - South Congress
Come in and enjoy!
ZIKI
Get Freaky with ZIKI.
The Salty Donut
DONUTS • COFFEE • VIBES
Tarbouch Lebanese Grill & Hookah
Come on in and enjoy!