Magnolia Cafe

Big portions of homemade food, made to order. Come, enjoy, and tell your friends.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

1920 S Congress Ave • $$

Avg 3.7 (12 reviews)

Popular Items

LOVE MIGAS$10.50
Eggs or tofu scrambled in spicy love butter (fresh garlic and serrano) with tomato, onion, green bell pepper, tortilla chips, and jack cheese. Served with black beans and flour/corn tortillas.
SIDE HOME FRIES$3.25
LOVE VEGGIES$11.50
Broccoli, mushroom, spinach, onion, and bell pepper sautéed in love butter (fresh garlic and serranos). Served on a bed of rice and topped with jack cheese.
ROYAL TOAST$10.50
Four triangles of french toast and two eggs any style, served with fruit, bacon, sausage, or ham.
POPEYE OMELETTE$11.75
A 3-egg omelette with steamed spinach, red onion, bacon, cheddar/jack cheese, topped with sour cream, served with your choice of two sides.
SHORT STACK BUTTERMILK CHOCOLATE CHIP PANCAKES$8.00
Two buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips.
SIDE BACON$4.00
COFFEE
FISH TACOS (2)$11.50
Grilled mahi mahi, cabbage, carrots, red onion, fresh cilantro and spicy garlic cream sauce on the side. On corn or flour tortilla. Your choice of sides.
TWO BREAKFAST TACOS$9.00
Two breakfast tacos filled with your choice of up to three ingredients on flour or corn tortillas.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
QR Codes
Takeout

Location

1920 S Congress Ave

Austin TX

Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Neighborhood Map

