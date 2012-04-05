Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
American

Emmer & Rye

3,334 Reviews

$$$

51 Rainey St

Austin, TX 78701

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markRomantic
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Emmer & Rye is a restaurant designed around the farmer’s haul, featuring a menu that changes daily with a focus on seasonal and local cuisine. Heirloom grains are milled fresh for house made pastas, breads, and desserts, whole animal butchery is done on site, and an extensive in house fermentation program captures flavors at their peak and preserves them for the off season. We are now offering a dinner meal kit for two available for pick up or delivery Tuesday-Sunday 5pm to 6pm. This is a six course meal featuring a combination of fully prepared dishes and dishes that require minimal cooking. Wines are also still available to take home at retail prices. If you would like to dine in, we are offering a contactless patio dinner outside and an individually plated coursed dinner inside.

Website

Location

51 Rainey St, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Emmer & Rye image
Emmer & Rye image
Emmer & Rye image
Emmer & Rye image

Map
