Go
Toast

Zias

Authentic Italian cuisine, gourmet pizzas, generous pasta dishes, fresh fish, and more in a fun, festive, and friendly atmosphere. Intimate outdoor dining at The Docks, overlooking the Maumee River.
Join us at Zia’s, where we make you feel like family!

20 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pollo Parmigiana$20.95
chicken Parmesan with tomato-basil sauce, and mozzarella served over spaghetti
Margherita Pizza$21.95
tomato-basil sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, and basil
Insalata Verde$5.95
mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, Parmesan, white balsamic vinaigrette
Arrabbiata$14.95
"Angry" balsamic tomato sauce with spicy hot red pepper
Pomodoro$13.95
classic tomato sauce with fresh basil
Alfredo$14.95
rich with cream, butter, & Parmesan cheese
Bruschetta Zia's$7.95
rustic bread, Parmesan, garden fresh tomatoes, capers, balsamic vinegar, fresh oregano, basil
Carne Amore Pizza$25.95
pepperoni, Italian sausage, pancetta, banana peppers, mozzarella, & tomato-basil sauce
Scampi Spaghetti$19.95
sautéed shrimp, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke, fresh egg spaghetti, garlic, butter & white wine
Pepperoni Pizza$21.95
tomato-basil sauce, mozzarella, & pepperoni
See full menu

Location

20 Main Street

Toledo OH

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Old Bag of Nails

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Don Juan - Downtown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chop House Toledo

No reviews yet

Prepare to be pampered at The Chop House of Toledo!

Real Seafood Co. Toledo

No reviews yet

Quite Simply, Seafood As It Should Be.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston