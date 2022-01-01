Go
Maria's Pizzeria

Our mission is to bring you the best Italian foods with best possible ingredients. We love our customers, and welcome you to Maria's!

120-7 Causeway Dr

Popular Items

LG Margherita$22.00
Roma tomatoes, fresh basil & tomato sauce.
Lg House$9.00
Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, roma tomatoes, olives, onions & croutons.
LG Classico - Create Your Own$16.00
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
Meatballs & Ricotta$11.00
House made meatballs with whipped ricotta & fresh tomato sauce
Side Salad$4.50
Romaine & Iceberg lettuce, cucumbers, roma tomatoes, olives, onions & croutons.
LG Meat Lover's$26.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, ham, bacon & tomato sauce.
Fried Mozzarella$10.00
Battered mozzarella sticks
12 Wings$17.00
Our House made wings with your choice of sauce
LG Maria's$26.00
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms , onions, red peppers & tomato sauce
SM Classico - Create Your Own$11.00
Traditional Mozzarella cheese & Tomato sauce. Create your own with additional toppings.
Location

Ocean Isle Beach NC

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
