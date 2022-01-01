Go
Market Table

Located at the corner of Carmine and Bedford Streets in the West Village, Market Table boasts an airy dining room with floor-to-ceiling windows offering a view onto village life. The menu at Market Table is seasonal American, influenced by Chef Mike Price's childhood on the family farm in Maryland.

54 Carmine Street • $$$

Avg 4.3 (1736 reviews)

Popular Items

Bell & Evans Half-Chicken$31.00
charred spring onion, blistered tomato, potato-fontina cream
Taco de Camaron$11.00
spicy grilled gulf shrimp, house-made corn tortilla, cabbage slaw, mango salsa, chipotle aioli
Ricotta Cavatelli$31.00
braised veal, black kale, sautéed squashes, pistachio pesto
Market Fish of the Day$37.00
Purple cauliflower purée, charred romanesco, mushrooms, sautéed kale, almonds
Today's fish is Codfish!
Red Romaine Salad$16.00
ricotta salata, black radish, pine nuts, strawberry vinaigrette
Roasted and Raw Beet Salad$16.00
za'atar yogurt, fried chickpeas, urfa spiced honey, soft herb
Grilled Salmon$36.00
Fava bean risotto, trumpet mushroom, spring onion pistou
Crispy Calamari Salad$17.00
creamy coriander dressing, chicories, pickled red onion, peppers
Warm Buttermilk Biscuit$4.00
Grilled Carrots$14.00
honey whipped ricotta, pistachio dukkah
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

54 Carmine Street

New York NY

Sunday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:30 pm
