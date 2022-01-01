Go
Massimo

134 Atwells Ave

Popular Items

Four Cheese Gnocchi$25.00
House Made Potato Dumplings, Four Cheeses, Pomodorini Tomatoes, Cream
Fettucine Bolognese$25.00
Slow Braised Veal, Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino Romano
Meatballs (3)$14.00
Focaccia Bread$7.00
Italian Bread with Extra Virgin Olive Oil and Herbs
Chicken Marsala$24.00
Roasted Mushrooms, Sweet Marsala Demi-Glace, Roasted Fingerling Potatoes
Short Rib Gnocchi$25.00
Slow Braised Pulled Short Rib Ragu tossed with Potato Dumplings, Parmigiano
Roasted Cauliflower$10.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Golden Raisins, Pine Nuts, Caramelized Onion, Bread Crumbs
Broccoli Rabe$10.00
Broccoli Rabe, Roasted Garlic, EVOO
Chicken Parmigiano$26.00
Breaded & Pan Fried, Mozzarella, Tomato Sauce, Rigatoni
Rigatoni Pink Sauce$24.00
Tomato Cream Sauce, Pecorino
Location

Providence RI

Sunday2:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
