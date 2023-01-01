McKelvey's Pub - 196 W Jackson St
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
196 W Jackson St, Millersburg OH 44654
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Park Street Pizza Sugarcreek - 215 Dover Rd NW
4.9 • 941
215 Dover Rd NW Sugarcreek, OH 44681
View restaurant
Ugly Bunny Winery - 16104 State Route 39
No Reviews
16104 State Route 39 Loudonville, OH 44842
View restaurant