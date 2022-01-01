Go
Toast

Mexican Table

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

7288 Lancaster Pike • $$

Avg 4.4 (359 reviews)

Popular Items

Table Enchiladas$14.00
Three corn tortillas rolled around your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, cheddar & queso fresco cheese, grilled veggies, OR roasted veggies, covered with cheese, red tomato sauce, green tomatillo sauce, or mole sauce ($1 exta), rice, and beans
Tex-Mex Taco$3.00
corn or flour shell taco with ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, and cheese $3
Chimichanga$14.00
shredded beef, shredded chicken OR grilled shrimp w/onions and peppers; baked OR crispy flour wrap, topped with queso dip, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole; side of rice and beans
Chicken Fajita$16.00
Grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, corn, and tomatoes; served with three corn or flour tortillas, a side of rice or beans, and a small salad with lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and guacamole
Guacamole Dip$6.00
Avocado, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, queso fresco
Fiesta Tacos$12.00
Three hard or soft shell tacos, ground beef or shredded chicken, lettuce, and cheese. Side of rice
Spanish Rice SD$3.00
Queso Dip$4.00
Queso blanco cheese dip
La Gran Quesadilla
El Gran Burrito$14.00
Grilled beef, chicken, veggies or shrimp with onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and corn; topped w/ cheese dip, green sauce and pico de gallo; served w/rice and beans.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

7288 Lancaster Pike

Hockessin DE

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
