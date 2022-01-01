Go
Mico's Hot Chicken

Now Open Every Day!

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

1603 N Durham Dr • $$

Avg 4.2 (892 reviews)

Popular Items

Fried Pickles
Loaded Fries$10.00
Waffle Fries, Melted Cheese, Fried Chicken Bits, Chives, Mico's Sauce.
2 Piece Tender Basket$10.00
Two Tenders, Slice of White Bread, Pickles, Fries, Mico's Sauce.
Hot Honey$1.00
Honey infused with our spicy spices.
Mico's Sauce$0.50
Mico's Signature Comeback Sauce.
Ranch Dressing$0.50
Housemade
Waffle Fries
Extra Tender$3.00
Sammich$11.00
Toasted Bun, Fried Chicken Breast, Slaw, Pickles, Mico's Sauce.
3 Piece Tender Basket$13.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1603 N Durham Dr

Houston TX

Sunday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:30 pm
