Squable

3,586 Reviews

$$

632 W 19th St

Houston, TX 77008

Order Again

Popular Items

French Cheeseburger
Dutch Baby Pancake
Lasagna alla Bolognese

Retail Sparkling Wine

Le Facteur "La Bulle du Facteur" Rosé

$29.00

Gamay, France, Loire, Vouvray, 2021

Cave Amadeu Brut Rosé

$25.00

Pinot Noir, Brazil, Pinto Bandeira, 2021

Southold Farm & Cellar "Suitably Stunning" Rose

$51.00

Syrah & Goldmuskateller, New York, North Fork, 2016

Catherine & Pierre Breton "La Dilettante" Brut

$35.00

Chenin Blanc, France, Loire, Vouvray, NV

Clotilde Davenne Crémant de Bourgogne Rosé

$44.00

Pinot Noir, France, Burgundy, NV

Gradis'ciutta "Sinefinis Rebolium" Brut

$45.00

Ribolla Gialla, Italy, Friuli Venezia Giulia, NV

Valentin Zusslin Crémant Brut Zéro Rose

$50.00

Pinot Noir, France, Alsace, 2019

Christophe Mignon "ADN de Meunier" Rosé

$86.00

Meunier, France, Champagne, NV

Ruppert-Leroy "Les Cognaux" Brut Nature

$100.00

Retail Rose & Orange Wine

Benjamin Taillandier "Six Roses"

$22.00

Cinsault & Syrah, France, Languedoc-Roussillon, 2021

Hexamer "Weissherbst"

$28.00

Pinot Noir, Germany, Nahe, 2020

Super Real "Unfiltered" Rosé

$37.00

Grenache, California, Ballard Canyon, 2020

Daniel Chotard Rosé

$32.00

Pinot Noir, France, Loire, Sancerre, 2020

Donnachadh Rosé of Syrah

$37.00

Syrah, California, Santa Rita Hills, 2020

Clos Cibonne "Cuvée Caroline"

$55.00

Tibouren, Grenache, & Syrah, France, Provence, 2019

Mingaco

$38.00

Moscatel, Chile, Itata, 2020

Matthieu Barret "J'aurai Ta Peau"

$45.00

Roussanne, France, Rhône, 2021

Alfredo Maestro "Lovamor"

$34.00

Albillo, Spain, Ribera del Duero, 2021

Weinbach "MV0"

$52.00

Gewürztraminer & Pinot Grigio, France, Alsace, 2020

Retail White Wine

Rezabal

Rezabal

$22.00

Hondarribi Zuri, Spain, Txakolina, 2021

Von Winning "Winnings"

$24.00

Riesling (off-dry), Germany, Pfalz, 2020

Christophe Lindenlaub "En Equilibre"

$37.00

Riesling (dry), France, Alsace, 2018

Emrich-Schönleber "Mineral"

$42.00

Riesling (dry), Germany, Nahe, 2021

Chéreau Carré "Château l'Oiselinière"

$35.00

Melon de Bourgogne, France, Loire, Muscadet de Sèvre-et-Maine, 2015

Slobodné Vinárstvo "Veltlina"

$36.00

Grüner Veltliner, Slovakia, Trnava, 2019

Envínate "Taganan" Blanco

$57.00

Field Blend, Spain, Canary Islands, Tenerife, 2021

Caruso e Minini "BIO"

$24.00

Catarratto, Italy, Sicily, 2020

Clos Marfisi "Grotta di Sole"

$40.00

Vermentino, France, Corsica, Patrimonio, 2019

Mari "Totus Porcus"

$40.00

Gewürztraminer, Riesling, & Pinot Grigio, Michigan, Old Mission Peninsula, 2019

Swartberg "Miracle Bush"

$46.00

Chenin Blanc, Grenache Blanc, & Palomino (dry), South Africa, Piekenierskloof, 2020

Les Athlètes du Vin Sauvignon Blanc

$22.00

Sauvignon Blanc, France, Loire, Touraine, 2020

Regis Minet

$35.00

Sauvignon Blanc, France, Loire, Pouilly-Fumé, 2021

Truchetet Aligoté

$44.00

Aligoté, France, Burgundy, 2019

Fondreche Ventoux Blanc

$35.00

Roussanne Blend, France, Rhône, Ventoux, 2020

Valentin Zusslin "Bollenberg"

$52.00

Sylvaner, France, Alsace, 2016

Lopez de Heredia "Gravonia" Crianza

$48.00

Viura, Spain, Rioja, 2014

Kumeu "Village"

$24.00

Chardonnay, New Zealand, 2020

Big Table Farm "Wild Bee"

$40.00

Chardonnay, Oregon, Willamette, 2020

Whitcraft “Pence Ranch” Chardonnay

$56.00

Chardonnay, California, Santa Rita Hills, 2019

Chassorney "Combe Bazin"

$90.00

Chardonnay, France, Burgundy, Saint Romain, 2019

Chandon de Briailles "Île de Vergelesses" Blanc

$102.00

Chardonnay, France, Burgundy, Pernand-Vergelesses, 2018

Retail Red Wine

Craven Cinsault

$32.00

Cinsault, South Africa, Stellenbosch, 2020

Broc "Vine Starr"

$45.00

Zinfandel, California, Sonoma, 2021

Elisa Guerin Beaujolais-Villages

$24.00

Gamay, France, Beaujolais, Beaujolais-Villages, 2021

Jean Foillard "Beaujolais-Villages"

$32.00

Gamay, France, Beaujolais, 2019

Jean-Louis Dutraive "Clos de la Grand'Cour"

$48.00

Gamay, France, Beaujolais, Fleurie, 2020

Jean-Paul Thevenet Morgon

$48.00

Gamay, France, Beaujolais, Morgon, 2020

Guy Breton "P'tit Max"

$68.00

Gamay, France, Beaujolais, Morgon, 2019

MWC Pinot Noir

$24.00

Pinot Noir, Australia, Victoria, 2021

Whitcraft Santa Barbara Pinot Noir

$48.00

Pinot Noir, California, Santa Barbara, 2020

Alphonse Mellot "Génération Dix-Neuf"

$113.00

Pinot Noir, France, Loire, Sancerre, 2015

Gut Oggau "Josephine"

$81.00

Blaufränkisch & Roesler, Austria, Burgenland, 2020

Los Bermejos "Maceración Carbónica"

$31.00

Listán Negro, Spain, Canary Islands, Lanzarote, 2021

Cati Ribot "Son Llebre Negre"

$44.00

Escursac, Callet, & Callet Negrella, Spain, Mallorca, 2020

Clos Siguier "Les Camille"

$26.00

Malbec, France, Cahors, 2018

Olivier Cousin "Pur Breton"

$42.00

Cabernet Franc, France, Loire, 2021

Du Cropio "Serra Sanguigna"

$30.00

Gaglioppo, Malvasia Nera, & Greco Nero, Italy, Calabria, 2016

G.B. Burlotto Verduno Pelaverga

$28.00

Pelaverga, Italy, Piedmont, Verduno, 2020

Envinate "Albahra"

$32.00

Grenache Blend, Spain, Castilla-La-Mancha, 2021

Envinate "Benje" Tinto

$37.00

Listán Prieto, Spain, Canary Islands, Tenerife, 2021

Envínate "Vidueño de Santiago del Teide"

$42.00

Listán Prieto & Listán Blanco, Spain, Canary Islands, Tenerife, 2021

Bichi "El Pancho"

$44.00

Carignan, Mexico, Baja-California, Tecate, 2021

Bichi "Azul El Heroe"

$47.00

Grenache, Mexico, Baja-California, Tecate, 2021

Brash Higgins "NDV"

$44.00

Nero d'Avola, Australia, McLaren Vale, 2018

Clai "Baracija"

$32.00

Refosk, Croatia, Istria, 2020

Bindi Sergardi "La Boncia"

$23.00

Sangiovese, Italy, Tuscany, Chianti, 2020

Podere Campriano Riserva

$47.00

Sangiovese, Italy, Tuscany, Chianti Classico, 2018

COS Frappato

$34.00

Frappato, Italy, Sicily, 2021

Masseria del Pino "i nove fratelli"

$66.00

Nerello Mascalese, Italy, Sicily, Etna, 2019

Lopez de Heredia "Vina Cubillo" Crianza

Lopez de Heredia "Vina Cubillo" Crianza

$32.00

Tempranillo Blend, Spain, Rioja, 2013

Lopez de Heredia "Vina Bosconia" Reserva

$46.00

Tempranillo Blend, Spain, Rioja, 2009

Goyo Garcia "Finca el Peruco"

$60.00

Tempranillo Blend, Spain, Ribera del Duero, 2017

CVNE "Vina Real' Gran Reserva

CVNE "Vina Real' Gran Reserva

$76.00

Tempranillo Blend, Spain, Riojas, 2013

Skinner

$32.00

Mourvèdre, California, El Dorado, 2019

Leon Barral "Valinière"

$100.00

Mourvèdre & Syrah, France, Languedoc-Roussillon, Faugeres, 2018

Martin Texier "Brézème"

$40.00

Syrah, France, Rhône, Côtes-du-Rhône, 2020

Gramercy Cellars Walla Walla Syrah

$45.00

Syrah, Washington, Walla Walla, 2017

Mayard "Père Pape"

$81.00

Grenache Blend, France, Rhône, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, 2019

J. McClelland Merlot

$36.00

Merlot, California, Napa, Yountville, 2018

Azelia "Bricco Fiasco"

$90.00

Nebbiolo, Italy, Piedmont, Barolo, 2015

G.D. Vajra "Ravera"

$109.00

Nebbiolo, Italy, Piedmont, Barolo, 2017

Chateau du Seuil

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon & Merlot, France, Bordeaux, Graves, 2018

Chateau le Puy "Emilien"

$71.00

Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, & Cabernet Franc, France, Bordeaux, Côtes de Bordeaux, 2017

DeLille Cellars "Métier"

$24.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington, Yakima Valley, 2020

Hedges

$52.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington, Red Mountain, 2019

Maxime Magnon “Campagnes”

$58.00

Dinner- Online

Everything Einkorn Sourdough

$9.00

cultured cream cheese butter, chives (vegetarian)

Greek Snacks

$15.00

marinated feta, olive, cucumber, tapenade, anchovy

Confit Tuna

$21.00

marinated tomatoes, sauce gribiche, cucumber, Texas tarragon (pescatarian, gluten free)

"Simple" Green Salad

"Simple" Green Salad

$14.00

dried tomatoes, banyuls vinaigrette (vegan, gluten free)

Bitter Greens

$19.00

cured pork, soft egg, melted leeks, croutons, mustard (contains gluten, eggs, dairy)

Dutch Baby Pancake

Dutch Baby Pancake

$16.00

ricotta, preserved calamansi, black pepper honey, oregano (vegetarian)

Cabbage

$16.00

charred in beef fat, carrot 'romesco', za'atar, wild rice (gluten free, dairy free, egg free)

Marinated Mussels

Marinated Mussels

$17.00

on grilled bread, "calico" beans, bonito aioli (pescatarian)

Roasted Sweet Potato

Roasted Sweet Potato

$18.00

pork belly, honey butter, black garlic, herbed buttermilk

Paillasson de Riz

$18.00

Pappardelle

$28.00

con ragù bianco e funghi

Casarecce

$24.00

Squid Ink Spaghetti

$26.00

Puttanesca, anchovies, octopus, olives, parmesan

Lasagna alla Bolognese

$25.00

Pickled collards, ricotta cream, spicy arrabiata

Chicken Paprikash

$29.00

spätzle, pickles, sour cream, dill (contains gluten, dairy, eggs)

Gulf Snapper

$33.00

roasted a la meuniére, celery root purée, brown butter, lemon, parsley

Beef Shortrib

Beef Shortrib

$36.00

aromatic herbs, brodo, spring vegetables, spicy schug (gluten free)

Gigante Beans

Gigante Beans

$24.00

braised Greek-style, parsley pistou, roasted olives, fried feta

Lamb Shoulder

$32.00

fregola e ceci neri, spicy preserved lemon, rosemary

French Cheeseburger

French Cheeseburger

$20.00

stout beef patty, raclette, butter, pickles, fries

Fries

$6.00
Chocolate Hazelnut Budino

Chocolate Hazelnut Budino

$14.00

creme fraiche, ‘cocoa krispies’

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

Location

632 W 19th St, Houston, TX 77008

