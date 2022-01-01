Mixteco Mexican Grill
Come in and enjoy!
BURRITOS • TACOS
847 W Belmont Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
847 W Belmont Ave
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Wicked & Sweet
It's all wicked good!!
Cheesie's Pub & Grub
Come on in and enjoy!
Splash Chicago
LET'S GET WET
Buena Vista Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!