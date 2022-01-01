Go
Mixteco Mexican Grill

Come in and enjoy!

BURRITOS • TACOS

847 W Belmont Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (1341 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp Taco - a la carte$4.95
Soft corn or flour tortilla with cilantro-lime shrimp, coleslaw, tomatoes, cilantro, chipotle tartar & serrano aioli sauces.
Azteca de Oro Burrito$9.49
Choice of protein with Jack-cheddar cheese, black beans, cilantro lime rice, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Azteca Quesadilla$8.49
12" flour tortilla filled with cheese, served with a side of sour cream and guacamole.
Small Chips & Guacamole$5.99
Fiesta Bowl$10.99
Black beans, cilantro-lime rice, coleslaw, jack-cheddar cheese, fresh pico de gallo, guacamole, chipotle tartar sauce and choice of protein.
Taco Dinner$11.49
Three Mexican style (cilantro & onions) or American style (lettuce, tomatoes & cheese) tacos served with cilantro-lime rice and refried pinto beans.
Mix-Cheese Dip & Chips$8.99
NEW, spicy 3-cheese blend, paired with our authentic tortilla chips.
Fresh Made Chips$1.99
A personal side of tortilla chips.
Mexican Style Taco - a la carte$3.25
Served with onions, cilantro, limes and salsa on the side.
Canned Sodas$1.79
Location

847 W Belmont Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:59 pm
