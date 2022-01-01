MOJO Bar-B-Que
MOJO Bar-B-Que in Jacksonville's Lakewood neighborhood is our original location, which opened in 2003. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.
1607 University Blvd. W.
Jacksonville FL
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 am
