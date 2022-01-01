Go
Toast

MOJO Bar-B-Que

MOJO Bar-B-Que in Jacksonville's Lakewood neighborhood is our original location, which opened in 2003. “Mojo” comes from the Blues, denoting a good luck feeling or vibe. When paired with barbecue, a divergent atmosphere erupts.

1607 University Blvd. W.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Kansas City Burnt Ends$13.00
Crusty outer edges of beef brisket
Sweet Tea$3.25
Homemade Banana Pudding$7.00
Beef Brisket$19.00
Mojo Q Salad$16.00
Any combination of pulled pork, beef brisket, turkey breast, or pulled chicken served on a bed of romaine, jack & cheddar cheese, tomatoes, cukes and croutons
Jalapeño Cornbread$1.50
Pulled Pork Sandwich$12.50
Wings$13.00
Smoked then flash fried, served with celery and bleu cheese
Three-Meat Combo$22.00
A choice of three meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
Two-Meat Combo$19.00
A choice of two meats served with two homemade sides and texas toast
See full menu

Location

1607 University Blvd. W.

Jacksonville FL

Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chellos Pizza

No reviews yet

The Best Artisan Pizza in Jacksonville! A pizzeria that recovers the tradition of individual pizza made with slowly fermented dough and baked in a wood-fired oven. Fresh pastas, gourmet burgers and traditional dishes.

The Local

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emperors Jacksonville VIP

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Emperors Jacksonville

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston