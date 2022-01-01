Naviya’s Thai Kitchen

Go
Since 2004, Naviya’s has been a sophisticated, contemporary and yet an at-home brasserie that serves authentic and quality Thai cuisine. What we have to offer is nothing like the other Thai restaurants in town. We cook every dish not only with fresh ingredients but also with a strong sense of pride. Be this your first or fiftieth visit, we exhibit the very same enthusiasm for your presence tonight. Every visit, no matter the number of times here, we will endeavour to earn your loyalty in very much the same way.

2812 W 43RD ST

#45 Holy Basil Supreme$19.00
Carrot, broccoli, pea pod, yellow onion, red pepper, cauliﬂower, zucchini, basil, garlic
#5 Fresh Tofu Spring Rolls$10.00
Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, organic tofu, rice paper
#10 Cream Cheese Wontons$10.00
#4 Fresh Shrimp&Chicken Rolls$11.00
Lettuce, carrot, basil, cucumber, rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, rice paper
#51 Soy Noodles (Pad Ze Ew)$19.00
Wide rice noodles, egg, yellow onion, red pepper, broccoli, carrot, zucchini, pea pod, garlic, cauliﬂower
#41 Green Curry**$19.00
Green curry paste, coconut milk, onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pod, bamboo shoots, basil
#40 Red Curry**$19.00
Red curry paste, coconut milk, onion, red pepper, lime leaf, cauliﬂower, zucchini, pea pod, bamboo shoots, basil
#9 Chicken Satay$12.00
#3 Crispy Vegetable & Shitake Spring Rolls$9.00
Cabbage, carrot, cellophane noodle, shiitake mushroom, wheat paper
#35 Pad Thai$19.00
Thin rice noodles, sweet radish, egg, broccoli, carrot, bean sprout, peanut, lime, garlic, and green onion
2812 W 43RD ST

MINNEAPOLIS MN

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Rosalia

Fast casual pizzeria, with Italian and Mediterranean fare.

Café Cerés

Come in and enjoy!!

Martina

Italian and Argentine fair from Chef Daniel de Prado.

Service charge of 20% is added
automatically to all checks. Martina uses this service charge to support its wonderful staff in fair wages.
The service charge is not a gratuity, and will be retained by Martina to pay for fair wages. Pursuant to Minnesota Statute Section 177.23, subdivision 9.

GREAT WALL RESTAURANT

Come in and enjoy!

