Go
Toast

Afton

Come in and enjoy!

500 Spring St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Can Soda$1.00
French Fries$1.25
Fruit Cup$1.75
Bottle Water$1.00
Easley Made Sandwich$2.75
A classic meat, egg, and cheese sandwich, built as you like it!
Breakfast Burrito$3.75
A hearty breakfast burrito filled as you like it with eggs and your choice of extras. Served with salsa and sour cream.
Easley Made Sandwich$4.25
Embrace your inner Dagwood Bumstead, and build it how you like it!
Egg$0.75
Sausage Biscuit$1.50
Sausage. Biscuit. YUM!
Build Your Own Salad$3.75
Do it up how you like!
See full menu

Location

500 Spring St

Richmond VA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Opa Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Triple Crossing Beer - Downtown

No reviews yet

Our tasting room is now open from 12-10pm M-Sat and 12-8pm Sun. For those wishing to avoid crowds, we will also continue to offer delivery. Please see instructions below for delivery options. We’re receiving orders 24hrs a day and to better handle delivery logistics internally, we will be shifting delivery to 3 days a week (Monday, Wednesday and Friday). You can place an order any day and we have outlined when orders will be delivered below: Monday Delivery - Orders placed Friday after 12PM through Monday before 12PM. Wednesday Delivery - Orders placed Monday after 12PM through Wednesday before 12PM. Friday Delivery - Orders placed Wednesday after 12PM through Friday before 12PM. We’re prepping orders from 8am to 12pm and operating our delivery service from 12-8pm.

Good Eats Food Truck

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Four Brothers Mobile

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston