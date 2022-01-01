Art & Jake's Sports Bar & Grill

Go
At Art & Jakes, we strive to give our customers the best dining experience. We have many dishes in our menu from all over the world. Everyone will surely find something they like from the variety of food we offer. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch, drinks and appetizers, cold beers and watching the game, we have all you are looking for and more! Our specialty is upscale casual in a sports bar environment.

510 Newnan Crossing Bypass

Popular Items

Duke$11.95
Traditional Burger 9.95 // Add Cheese & Toppings – 75¢ Each
Crispy Tenders W/Fries$13.95
5 Hand-Dipped Fresh Chicken Tenders // Served with Fries
Dozen Naked Wings$15.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
Whisky River$11.95
Grilled Chicken // Whiskey River BBQ Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Tortilla Strips // Ranch Dressing
Season Fries$1.95
Bang Bang Shrimp Taco$14.95
Flash-Fried Shrimp // Bang Bang Sauce // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Pico De Gallo // Lettuce // Chipotle Mayo
Buffalo Chicken$10.95
Fried Chicken // Cheddar Jack Cheese // Lettuce // Tomato // Bleu Cheese Dressing // Medium Buffalo Sauce
NY Steak Bites$13.95
New York Strip // French Bread // Provolone // Au Jus
Southwest Eggrolls
Spicy Blend of Chicken // Cheddar // Corn // Beans // Southwest Dressing
Half Dozen Naked Wings$9.95
Toss them in your choice of AJ's signature sauces/rubs!
510 Newnan Crossing Bypass

Newnan GA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:00 am
