Maguires
No reviews yet
42 Main Stree LL
Senoia, GA 30276
Popular Items
Specials
Starters
Cheesy Spinach Dip
Spinach mixed with a blend of cheeses and baked. Served with homemade kettle chips.
Hot Soft Pretzels
Four lightly dusted with salt, baked and served with our house mustard or house-made cheese sauce.
Jumbo Chicken Wings
8 Jumbo chicken wings baked in our house blend of seasonings. Finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce.
Reuben Spring Rolls
Home-cooked shredded corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut hand rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade Thousand Island dressing for dipping.
Scotch Eggs
2 large hard-boiled eggs rolled in seasoned sausage, breaded and fried. Served with a side of Maguire's house mustard.
Beverages
Entrees
Bacon Bourbon Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts topped with our homemade bourbon cream sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides. **Sauce contains pork**
Bangers
Three large Irish sausages boiled in Guinness and finished in the fryer. Served with brown gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
Chicken Pot Pie
Roasted chicken breast, carrots, onions, peas, and a touch of rosemary & thyme in a rich gravy. Topped with a puff pastry.
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Slow cooked for over 8 hours and hand sliced. Served with red potatoes, boiled cabbage and carrots.
Cottage Pie
Ground beef and pork stewed in a rich brown gravy and mixed vegetables. Topped with cheesy mashed potaotes and crushed ritz crackers.
Fish & Chips
Two pieces of Atlantic cod filet hand dipped in our Smithwick's beer batter. Served with homemade tartar sauce. coleslaw, and your choice 1 Side **Note you must choose fries or chips to get them as a side.
Grilled Salmon
Hand cut fresh salmon, grilled with your choice of seasonings and 2 sides.
Meatloaf
2 x 5 oz loafs baked and served with brown gravy and crispy onion straws. Served with your choice of 2 sides.
NY Strip
12 oz Center Cut NY Strip Loin flame-grilled and topped with our Irish Whiskey butter. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.
Salmon Cakes
2 pan seared salmon cakes served w/ a zesty remoulade and your choice of 2 sides.
Steak and Guinness Pie
Hand cut steak tips grilled, finished with our Guinness cream sauce & topped with mashed potatoes and shredded jack cheese. Choice of one side.
Burgers
St. James Burger
8oz burger served with mixed greens, tomato, and pickles. Pick 1 side
Southern BBQ Burger
8oz burger topped with homemade BBQ sauce, thick smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, and fried onion straws. Comes with mixed greens, tomato, & pickle. Pick 1 side
Avocado Bacon Burger
8oz burger topped with fresh avocado, smoked bacon and creamy garlic sauce. Served with mixed greens, tomato, and pickle. Pick 1 side
Donut Burger
8oz burger topped with apple wood smoked bacon & American cheese. Served on a grilled glazed donut! Pick 1 side
Pub Smash Burger
Sandwiches
Chicken Tenders
Breaded chicken tenders deep fried. Pick 1 side.
Irish Dip
House cooked roast beef sliced thin and served in a hoagie roll with melted provolone cheese and topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with a side of Guinness au jus on the side for dipping. Pick 1 side
Irish Grilled Cheese
Challah bread stuffed with Irish cheddar cheese, Irish Whiskey candied bacon, sliced tomato, grilled with homemade herb butter and house mustard.
Monte Cristo
Turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese on Texas toast. Beer battered, deep fried, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with a side of our homemade strawberry jam or maple syrup. Pick 1 side
The Reuben
Home cooked corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and homemade 1000 island dressing. Served on extra thick cut marbled rye bread, Pick 1 side.
Turkey Reuben
Sliced turkey grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served on extra thick cut marbled rye bread. Pick 1 side
Club Wrap
Soups & Salads
French Onion Soup
A maguire family recipe topped with croutons and melted Swiss cheese.
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, carrot & cabbage mix, bleu cheese crumbles, and chopped bacon.
House Salad
Mixed greens, tomato wedge, red onion, red cabbage, shredded carrots, and croutons.
Side Salad
Mixed greens, tomato wedge, red onoin, red cabbage, shredded carrots, and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped w/ croutons, parmesan & Romano cheese. Dressing is served on the side.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce topped w/ croutons, parmesan & Romano cheeses.
Kids Menu
Sides
Asparagus
Brussel Sprouts
Caramelized Carrots
Coleslaw
Full Side of Onion Rings
Full Side of Sweet Potato Fries
Green Beans
Kettle Chips
Large Fries
Mac & Cheese
Mashed Potatoes
Mushrooms & Onions
Onion Straws
Peas
Pretzel Rods & Mustard
Raw Carrots
Raw Celery
Roasted Red Potatoes
Seasoned Rice
Steamed Cabbage
Steamed Broccoli
Desserts
Bread Pudding
Homemade with Rasins and cinnamon. Heated and topped with a bourbon butter cream sauce.
Crème Brule Cheesecake
Classic Creme Brule flavor in a cheesecake. Served over a caramel drizzle
Chocolate Brownie Sundae
House made Giardelli brownie, heated and topped with hot fudge, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce
Ice Cream
Peach Cobbler
Kids Cookie (non kids meal)
Kids Ice Cream (non kids meal)
Kids Ice Cream Sundae
Extras
Starters
Pub Favorites
Salads
ALO Farm Super Food Salad
Local mix of Butter lettuce, Kale, and Microgreens from Alo Farms in Peachtree City. Topped with dried cranberries, shredded cabbage, and carrots.
Signature Cocktails
Blackberry Whiskey Sour
Jameson Whiskey, blackberries, and house-made sour
Bloody Irish
Jameson Irish Whiskey, Blood Orange Bitters, Preserved Black Cherry, and house-made sour.
Bourbon Peachtree Smash
Bulleit Bourbon, peach puree, fresh lemon, topped with Fever Tree Ginger Beer. Your new favorite mule.
Kelly Green Mile
Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, and melon liqueur.
Mojito
Made with Bacardi Superior Rum, fresh lime, and mint.
Strawberry Gin Smash
House-made strawberry jam shaken with Hendricks Gin and fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with gingerale.
Sunrise 27
Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Cruzan Coconut Rum, fresh lime, OJ, with a splash of grenadine
Georgia Peach Fizz
Bottled Beer
Draft Beer
Angry Orchard
Bright, crisp apple flavor, resulting in a complex, yet refreshing hard cider. ABV- 5.0%
Beer Sample
Blue Moon
A wheat beer brewed with orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma. ABV- 5.6 %
Bud Light
Premium Light Lager ABV- 4.2%
Creature Comforts Tropicalia
Brewed in Athens, Ga. Balanced, soft, and juicy IPA. A hop aroma of citrus and ripe passion fruit leads into a full, fruit-forward hop flavor that washes over the palate, and ends with a subtle bitterness. ABV- 6.6%
Goose Island IPA
Hoppy IPA. Citrus, pine, and floral notes. Balanced finish. ABV- 5.9%
Guinness 20oz
Irish Dry Stout that has a malty sweetness and a hoppy bitterness, with notes of coffee and chocolate. ABV- 4.2%
Highland Oatmeal Porter
Line Creek First Crush
Hyper-local Brewery from right here in PTC! Juicy, hazy, soft IPA that is sure to please your palate. ABV- 6.3%
Mich Ultra
Smithwick's 20oz
Irish red ale-style beer. It is the most consumed ale in Ireland. ABV- 5.0%
Sullivan's Golden Ale
Sullivan's Red Ale
Sweetwater 420
Wild Leap Chance IPA
Hyper-locally brewed in Lagrange, GA. This beer is an "easy-drinking" IPA similar to Northeastern or East Coast styles in malt balance, haze and hop aromas. The juicy hop blend creates grapefruit, melon, strawberry and passion fruit aromas to give the beer a soft bitterness. ABV- 6.2%
Yuengling
Yuengling Lager is an iconic American lager famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor. ABV- 4.4%
Wiseacre Tiny Bomb Pilsner
Specialty Drafts- Guinness Concoctions
Black & Blue
Guinness perfectly layered with Blue Moon.
Blacksmith
Guinness perfectly layered with Smithwicks.
Dirty Hippy
Guinness perfectly layered with Goose Island.
Guinness/Yuengling
Half & Half
Guinness perfectly layered with Harp Lager.
Snakebite
Guinness perfectly layered with Angry Orchard Cider.
Irish Whiskey
Bourbon/ Whiskey
Scotch Whiskey
Vodka
Martinis
Shots/Bombs
Red Wine- By The Glass
Red Sangria
A delicious blend of Cabernet, Grand Mariner, OJ, and fresh-cut fruit & juices
Red Wine- By The Bottle
White Wine- By The Glass
White Wine- By The Bottle
Champagne & More
Mimosa
Pointsettia
Prosecco Lunetta
Veneto, Italy Aromatic, dry sparkling with delicious peach and apple notes elevated with a spark of zest
Wycliff Brut- Bottle
Center Coast, California Crisp sparkling, ripe apple and pear layered with hints of honey and citrus with a clean finish
Wycliff Brut- Glass
Center Coast, California Crisp sparkling, ripe apple and pear layered with hints of honey and citrus with a clean finish
Mimosa Refill
Liqueurs/ Cordials
Amaretto
Apple Pucker
Black Raspberry
Butterscotch
Crème de Cacao
Crème de Menthe
Dry Vermouth
Grand Marnier
Hazelnut
Irish Cream
Jäger
Kahula
Melon
Pama
Peach Schnapps
Peppermint Schnapps
St. Germain
Sweet Vermouth
Triple Sec
Beer Flights
Virgin Cocktails
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Maguire’s Family & Friends Restaurant and Irish Pub opened its doors in Senoia, GA on St. Patrick’s Day, 2008. Owned by Frank & Wendy Maguire, our restaurant and Irish Pub is the realization of a dream to be an entrepreneur and be able to give back to the community.
42 Main Stree LL, Senoia, GA 30276