Bars & Lounges

Maguires

review star

No reviews yet

42 Main Stree LL

Senoia, GA 30276

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Fish & Chips
St. James Burger
The Reuben

Specials

Pasta Alfredo

$14.00Out of stock

Starters

Cheesy Spinach Dip

$10.00

Spinach mixed with a blend of cheeses and baked. Served with homemade kettle chips.

Hot Soft Pretzels

$13.00

Four lightly dusted with salt, baked and served with our house mustard or house-made cheese sauce.

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 Jumbo chicken wings baked in our house blend of seasonings. Finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce.

Reuben Spring Rolls

Reuben Spring Rolls

$12.00

Home-cooked shredded corned beef, Swiss cheese, and sauerkraut hand rolled and deep fried. Served with homemade Thousand Island dressing for dipping.

Scotch Eggs

Scotch Eggs

$12.00

2 large hard-boiled eggs rolled in seasoned sausage, breaded and fried. Served with a side of Maguire's house mustard.

Beverages

Water

Tea

$2.75

Fountain Drink

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic Water

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coffee's

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Juices

$3.00

Kids Drink

Milk

$2.75

Entrees

Bacon Bourbon Chicken

$17.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with our homemade bourbon cream sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides. **Sauce contains pork**

Bangers

$15.00

Three large Irish sausages boiled in Guinness and finished in the fryer. Served with brown gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Roasted chicken breast, carrots, onions, peas, and a touch of rosemary & thyme in a rich gravy. Topped with a puff pastry.

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$22.00

Slow cooked for over 8 hours and hand sliced. Served with red potatoes, boiled cabbage and carrots.

Cottage Pie

$15.00

Ground beef and pork stewed in a rich brown gravy and mixed vegetables. Topped with cheesy mashed potaotes and crushed ritz crackers.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Two pieces of Atlantic cod filet hand dipped in our Smithwick's beer batter. Served with homemade tartar sauce. coleslaw, and your choice 1 Side **Note you must choose fries or chips to get them as a side.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Hand cut fresh salmon, grilled with your choice of seasonings and 2 sides.

Meatloaf

$15.00Out of stock

2 x 5 oz loafs baked and served with brown gravy and crispy onion straws. Served with your choice of 2 sides.

NY Strip

$29.00

12 oz Center Cut NY Strip Loin flame-grilled and topped with our Irish Whiskey butter. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

Salmon Cakes

$17.00Out of stock

2 pan seared salmon cakes served w/ a zesty remoulade and your choice of 2 sides.

Steak and Guinness Pie

$17.00

Hand cut steak tips grilled, finished with our Guinness cream sauce & topped with mashed potatoes and shredded jack cheese. Choice of one side.

Burgers

St. James Burger

$14.00

8oz burger served with mixed greens, tomato, and pickles. Pick 1 side

Southern BBQ Burger

Southern BBQ Burger

$17.00

8oz burger topped with homemade BBQ sauce, thick smoked bacon, melted cheddar cheese, and fried onion straws. Comes with mixed greens, tomato, & pickle. Pick 1 side

Avocado Bacon Burger

$16.00

8oz burger topped with fresh avocado, smoked bacon and creamy garlic sauce. Served with mixed greens, tomato, and pickle. Pick 1 side

Donut Burger

$15.00

8oz burger topped with apple wood smoked bacon & American cheese. Served on a grilled glazed donut! Pick 1 side

Pub Smash Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Breaded chicken tenders deep fried. Pick 1 side.

Irish Dip

$15.00

House cooked roast beef sliced thin and served in a hoagie roll with melted provolone cheese and topped with sauteed onions and mushrooms. Served with a side of Guinness au jus on the side for dipping. Pick 1 side

Irish Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Challah bread stuffed with Irish cheddar cheese, Irish Whiskey candied bacon, sliced tomato, grilled with homemade herb butter and house mustard.

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$14.00Out of stock

Turkey, ham, and Swiss cheese on Texas toast. Beer battered, deep fried, dusted with powdered sugar, and served with a side of our homemade strawberry jam or maple syrup. Pick 1 side

The Reuben

The Reuben

$16.00

Home cooked corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and homemade 1000 island dressing. Served on extra thick cut marbled rye bread, Pick 1 side.

Turkey Reuben

$13.00

Sliced turkey grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 island dressing. Served on extra thick cut marbled rye bread. Pick 1 side

Club Wrap

$13.00

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$6.00

A maguire family recipe topped with croutons and melted Swiss cheese.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, carrot & cabbage mix, bleu cheese crumbles, and chopped bacon.

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato wedge, red onion, red cabbage, shredded carrots, and croutons.

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato wedge, red onoin, red cabbage, shredded carrots, and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce topped w/ croutons, parmesan & Romano cheese. Dressing is served on the side.

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce topped w/ croutons, parmesan & Romano cheeses.

Kids Menu

Kids Drink

Little Mic's

$5.95

2 mini burger sliders.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

American cheese on texas toast

Kids Mac-n-Cheese

$5.95

Macarroni and cheese

Kids Chicken tenders

$5.95

2 fried chicken tenders

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$5.95

Kids Grilled Chicken

$5.95

Sides

Asparagus

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Caramelized Carrots

$3.00Out of stock

Coleslaw

$3.00

Full Side of Onion Rings

$7.00

Full Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Green Beans

$3.00Out of stock

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Large Fries

$3.00

Mac & Cheese

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Mushrooms & Onions

$3.00

Onion Straws

$5.00

Peas

$3.00

Pretzel Rods & Mustard

$3.00Out of stock

Raw Carrots

$3.00

Raw Celery

$3.00

Roasted Red Potatoes

$3.00Out of stock

Seasoned Rice

$3.00

Steamed Cabbage

$3.00

Steamed Broccoli

$3.00Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.00

Homemade with Rasins and cinnamon. Heated and topped with a bourbon butter cream sauce.

Crème Brule Cheesecake

Crème Brule Cheesecake

$7.00

Classic Creme Brule flavor in a cheesecake. Served over a caramel drizzle

Chocolate Brownie Sundae

$8.00Out of stock

House made Giardelli brownie, heated and topped with hot fudge, vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and chocolate sauce

Ice Cream

$2.00

Peach Cobbler

$8.00

Kids Cookie (non kids meal)

$1.00

Kids Ice Cream (non kids meal)

$1.00

Kids Ice Cream Sundae

$2.00

Extras

Add Avo

$2.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Bread & Buns

Cheese Options

$1.00

Dressing Options

$0.50

House Mustard

$0.50

House Mustard 8oz Jar

$8.00

Protein Options

Sauces & Gravies

Sauerkraut

$2.00

Wing Sauces

$0.50

Puff Pastry

$2.00

Starters

Jumbo Chicken Wings

$15.00

8 Jumbo chicken wings baked in our house blend of seasonings. Finished in the fryer and tossed in your choice of sauce.

Cheesy Spinach Dip

$10.00

Spinach mixed with a blend of cheeses and baked. Served with homemade kettle chips.

Pub Favorites

Bacon Bourbon Chicken

$17.00

Two grilled chicken breasts topped with our homemade bourbon cream sauce. Served with your choice of 2 sides. **Sauce contains pork**

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$22.00

Slow cooked for over 8 hours and hand sliced. Served with red potatoes, boiled cabbage and carrots.

Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$19.00

Hand cut fresh salmon, grilled with your choice of seasonings and 2 sides.

NY Strip

$29.00

12 oz Center Cut NY Strip Loin flame-grilled and topped with our Irish Whiskey butter. Comes with your choice of 2 sides.

Steak and Guinness Pie

$17.00

Hand cut steak tips grilled, finished with our Guinness cream sauce & topped with mashed potatoes and shredded jack cheese. Choice of one side.

Salads

ALO Farm Super Food Salad

$11.00

Local mix of Butter lettuce, Kale, and Microgreens from Alo Farms in Peachtree City. Topped with dried cranberries, shredded cabbage, and carrots.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00

Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, carrot & cabbage mix, bleu cheese crumbles, and chopped bacon.

Side Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato wedge, red onoin, red cabbage, shredded carrots, and croutons.

Signature Cocktails

Blackberry Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Jameson Whiskey, blackberries, and house-made sour

Bloody Irish

Bloody Irish

$9.00

Jameson Irish Whiskey, Blood Orange Bitters, Preserved Black Cherry, and house-made sour.

Bourbon Peachtree Smash

Bourbon Peachtree Smash

$9.00

Bulleit Bourbon, peach puree, fresh lemon, topped with Fever Tree Ginger Beer. Your new favorite mule.

Kelly Green Mile

$9.00

Coconut Rum, pineapple juice, and melon liqueur.

Mojito

$9.00

Made with Bacardi Superior Rum, fresh lime, and mint.

Strawberry Gin Smash

$10.00

House-made strawberry jam shaken with Hendricks Gin and fresh squeezed lime juice, topped with gingerale.

Sunrise 27

Sunrise 27

$8.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum, Cruzan Coconut Rum, fresh lime, OJ, with a splash of grenadine

Georgia Peach Fizz

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Buckler (Non Alcoholic)

$5.00

Coors Lite

$4.00

Ginger Beer Bottle

$3.00

Harp

$5.00

Miller Light

$4.00

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard

$7.00

Bright, crisp apple flavor, resulting in a complex, yet refreshing hard cider. ABV- 5.0%

Beer Sample

Blue Moon

$6.50

A wheat beer brewed with orange peel for a subtle sweetness and bright, citrus aroma. ABV- 5.6 %

Bud Light

$5.00

Premium Light Lager ABV- 4.2%

Creature Comforts Tropicalia

$7.25

Brewed in Athens, Ga. Balanced, soft, and juicy IPA. A hop aroma of citrus and ripe passion fruit leads into a full, fruit-forward hop flavor that washes over the palate, and ends with a subtle bitterness. ABV- 6.6%

Goose Island IPA

$6.00

Hoppy IPA. Citrus, pine, and floral notes. Balanced finish. ABV- 5.9%

Guinness 20oz

Guinness 20oz

$8.00

Irish Dry Stout that has a malty sweetness and a hoppy bitterness, with notes of coffee and chocolate. ABV- 4.2%

Highland Oatmeal Porter

$8.00

Line Creek First Crush

$7.25

Hyper-local Brewery from right here in PTC! Juicy, hazy, soft IPA that is sure to please your palate. ABV- 6.3%

Mich Ultra

$5.50

Smithwick's 20oz

$7.00

Irish red ale-style beer. It is the most consumed ale in Ireland. ABV- 5.0%

Sullivan's Golden Ale

$8.00

Sullivan's Red Ale

$8.00Out of stock

Sweetwater 420

$6.50

Wild Leap Chance IPA

$7.00

Hyper-locally brewed in Lagrange, GA. This beer is an "easy-drinking" IPA similar to Northeastern or East Coast styles in malt balance, haze and hop aromas. The juicy hop blend creates grapefruit, melon, strawberry and passion fruit aromas to give the beer a soft bitterness. ABV- 6.2%

Yuengling

$5.50

Yuengling Lager is an iconic American lager famous for its rich amber color and medium-bodied flavor. ABV- 4.4%

Wiseacre Tiny Bomb Pilsner

$7.00

Specialty Drafts- Guinness Concoctions

Black & Blue

$7.50

Guinness perfectly layered with Blue Moon.

Blacksmith

$7.50

Guinness perfectly layered with Smithwicks.

Dirty Hippy

$7.50

Guinness perfectly layered with Goose Island.

Guinness/Yuengling

$7.50

Half & Half

$7.50

Guinness perfectly layered with Harp Lager.

Snakebite

$7.50

Guinness perfectly layered with Angry Orchard Cider.

Irish Whiskey

Green Spot

$11.00

Jameson

$8.00+

Jameson 18

$25.00

Jameson Black

$9.00+

Mitchell Yellow Spot

$17.00

Red Breast 12

$11.00+

Red Breast 15

$15.00Out of stock

Tullamore Dew 12

$9.00+

Tullamore Dew 14

$15.00+Out of stock

Irish Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bourbon/ Whiskey

Basil Hayden's

$11.00

Bulleit

$9.00+

Bulleit Rye

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Maker's Mark

$8.00+

Well Bourbon

$6.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00+

Scotch Whiskey

Dewars

$8.00+

Glenlivet 12

$11.00+

Glenmorangie 18

$28.00+

Macallan 12

$11.00+Out of stock

Talisker 12

$11.00+Out of stock

Talisker 10

$11.00+

Oban 14

$13.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$7.00

Bombay Saphire

$8.00

Well Gin

$6.00

Rum

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$8.00+

Captain Morgan

$8.00+

Cruzan Coconut

$7.00+

Myer's Dark

$8.00+

Tequila

Well Tequila

$6.00

Patrón Silver

$9.00+

Lunazul Gold

$8.00+

Vodka

Well Vodka

$6.00

Titos

$9.00+

Grey Goose

$10.00+

Apple Vodka

$6.00+

Raspberry Vodka

$6.00+

Wild Leap Vodka

$8.00+

Locally distilled by Wild Leap in Lagrange, GA. Gluten free.

Martinis

Apple Martini

$8.00

Chocolate Martini

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Gin Martini

$8.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$8.00

Vodka Martini

$8.00

Shots/Bombs

Angry Balls

$8.00

Baby Guinness

$7.00

Breakfast Shot

$7.00

Buttery Nipple

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

Irish Green Tea

$8.00

Kamakazi

$7.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$7.00

Red Snapper

$8.00

Royal Flush

$8.00

Washington Apple

$8.00

Red Wine- By The Glass

19 Crimes GLS

$8.00

Central Valley, Chile Made with organic grapes and carries aromas of strawberries and raspberries, hints of black pepper, full and velvety flavors of plum and cocoa

Backhouse Cabernet

$6.00

California Deep red in color, medium-bodied with flavors of black currant and cherries that delivers a rich and robust experience with a smooth mouthfeel

Cooper & Thief Red Blend

$10.00

Lodi, California Dark, jammy bourbon-inspired flavors aged for three months in ex-bourbon barrels that delights the palate with smooth tannins and subtle heat with a long and lingering finish- perfectly balanced blend

Katherine Goldshmidt Cabernet

$9.00

Alexander Valley, California Nicely focused cherry and raspberry aromas, loaded with red berry fruit flavors and a touch of caramel, dark chocolate, and toasty oak leaving a pronounced white pepper and spice in the finish

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$10.00

Sonoma, California Aromas of spice, dark red fruits and fresh berries with rich cherry flavor and complemented by notes of cedar, raspberry and strawberry

Natura Merlot

$8.00

Central Valley, Chile Made with organic grapes and carries aromas of strawberries and raspberries, hints of black pepper, full and velvety flavors of plum and cocoa

Red Sangria

$6.00

A delicious blend of Cabernet, Grand Mariner, OJ, and fresh-cut fruit & juices

Red Wine- By The Bottle

Backhouse Cabernet

$18.00

California Deep red in color, medium bodied with flavors of black currant and cherries that delivers a rich and robust experience with smooth mouthfeel

Cooper & Thief Red Blend

$30.00

Lodi, California Dark, jammy bourbon-inspired flavors aged for three months in ex-bourbon barrels that delights the palate with smooth tannins and subtle heat with a long and lingering finish- perfectly balanced blend

Katherine Goldshmidt Cabernet

$27.00

Alexander Valley, California Nicely focused cherry and raspberry aromas, loaded with red berry fruit flavors and a touch of caramel, dark chocolate, and toasty oak leaving a pronounced white pepper and spice in the finish

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$30.00

Sonoma, California Aromas of spice, dark red fruits and fresh berries with rich cherry flavor and complemented by notes of cedar, raspberry and strawberry

Natura Merlot

$24.00

Central Valley, Chile Made with organic grapes and carries aromas of strawberries and raspberries, hints of black pepper, full and velvety flavors of plum and cocoa

19 Crimes BTL

$24.00

Central Valley, Chile Made with organic grapes and carries aromas of strawberries and raspberries, hints of black pepper, full and velvety flavors of plum and cocoa

White Wine- By The Glass

Backhouse Chardonnay

$6.00

California Energetic and crisp with aromas of exotic fruits, apple custard, and elegant well-integrated oak

Chateau Ste. Michelle Reisling

$7.00

Columbia Valley, Washington Harvested at the peak of ripeness, this crisp and lively Riesling reveals lovely notes of tart apple and sweet peach

The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Marlborough, New Zealand Invigorating lime and grapefruit preceded by kiwi and melon are enhanced by nuances of mineral and spice on the refreshingly long finish

J Lohr Chardonnay

$10.00

Monterey, California Enticing aromas of orange, nectarine, and hazelnut complemented by taste of apricot, peach, and honey rich in texture gives way for flavors of vanilla, citrus cream, and a hint of oak

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Terre Siciliane, Italy Clear to light in color, this Pinot Grigio exhibits soft aromatic flavors of perfumed rose and soft honeysuckle that are attractive and indicative of the refreshing and rounded fruit

White Sangria

$6.00

Perfect blend of Chardonnay, Peach Schnapps, Irish Whiskey, lemonade, and fresh cut fruit & juices

White Wine- By The Bottle

Backhouse Chardonnay

$18.00

California Energetic and crisp with aromas of exotic fruits, apple custard, and elegant well-integrated oak

Chateau Ste. Michelle Reisling

$21.00

Columbia Valley, Washington Harvested at the peak of ripeness, this crisp and lively Riesling reveals lovely notes of tart apple and sweet peach

The Crossings Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00Out of stock

Marlborough, New Zealand Invigorating lime and grapefruit preceded by kiwi and melon are enhanced by nuances of mineral and spice on the refreshingly long finish

J Lohr Chardonnay

$30.00

Monterey, California Enticing aromas of orange, nectarine, and hazelnut complemented by taste of apricot, peach, and honey rich in texture gives way for flavors of vanilla, citrus cream, and a hint of oak

Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Terre Siciliane, Italy Clear to light in color, this Pinot Grigio exhibits soft aromatic flavors of perfumed rose and soft honeysuckle that are attractive and indicative of the refreshing and rounded fruit

Champagne & More

Mimosa

$7.00

Pointsettia

$7.00

Prosecco Lunetta

$9.00

Veneto, Italy Aromatic, dry sparkling with delicious peach and apple notes elevated with a spark of zest

Wycliff Brut- Bottle

$18.00

Center Coast, California Crisp sparkling, ripe apple and pear layered with hints of honey and citrus with a clean finish

Wycliff Brut- Glass

$6.00

Center Coast, California Crisp sparkling, ripe apple and pear layered with hints of honey and citrus with a clean finish

Mimosa Refill

Liqueurs/ Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Apple Pucker

$6.00

Black Raspberry

$6.00

Butterscotch

$6.00

Crème de Cacao

$6.00

Crème de Menthe

$6.00

Dry Vermouth

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$9.00

Hazelnut

$6.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Jäger

$7.00

Kahula

$8.00

Melon

$6.00

Pama

$8.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Peppermint Schnapps

$6.00

St. Germain

$8.00

Sweet Vermouth

$9.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Beer Flights

Pick 4- Beer Choices

$8.00

Coffee Cockails

Irish Cream & Coffee

$8.00
Maguire's Coffee

Maguire's Coffee

$9.00

Traditional Irish Coffee

$8.00

Virgin Cocktails

Virgin Bloody Mary

$5.00

Mocktail

$5.00

Canned Beer

LC Maverick Can

$3.00Out of stock

LC First Crush Can

$3.00

LC Helios Can

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Maguire's Family & Friends Restaurant and Irish Pub opened its doors in Senoia, GA on St. Patrick's Day, 2008. Owned by Frank & Wendy Maguire, our restaurant and Irish Pub is the realization of a dream to be an entrepreneur and be able to give back to the community.

42 Main Stree LL, Senoia, GA 30276

Maguires Family & Friends image
Maguires Family & Friends image

