Senoia bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Senoia restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Senoia

Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now image

 

Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now

20 Main Street, Senoia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
N&N Pen$4.99
N&N Sticker$1.99
Solo Cup$5.99
More about Nic & Norman's Retail - Toast Now
Nic & Norman's image

 

Nic & Norman's

20 Main Street, Senoia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheesesteak Fries$12.00
Homestyle Meatloaf$20.00
Mexican Burger$14.00
More about Nic & Norman's
Maguires Family & Friends image

 

Maguires Family & Friends

42 Main Stree LL, Senoia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, hard boiled egg, tomatoes, avocado, carrot & cabbage mix, bleu cheese crumbles, and chopped bacon.
The Reuben$15.00
Home cooked corned beef grilled with sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and homemade 1000 island dressing. Served on extra thick cut marbled rye bread, Pick 1 side.
Fish & Chips$17.00
Two pieces of Atlantic cod filet hand dipped in our Smithwick's beer batter. Served with homemade tartar sauce. coleslaw, and your choice 1 Side
More about Maguires Family & Friends
Map

More near Senoia to explore

Newnan

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Fayetteville

No reviews yet

Jonesboro

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Griffin

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Fairburn

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Forest Park

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston