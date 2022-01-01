Go
Plant-based Deli & Eatery in Las Vegas. Enjoy our custom sandwiches and deli items like plant-based meat and cheese. Dine in, take out, order online or drive thru!

SALADS • SANDWICHES

3565 S. Rainbow Blvd. • $$

Avg 4.7 (499 reviews)

Popular Items

The Greek (Single)$10.90
NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on a crispy ciabatta roll.
Pastrami Cold Cut (Single)$10.90
NoButcher's plant-based Pastrami, Swiss NoCheese, lettuce, pickles, spring mix greens, red onion and sweet maple-mustard aioli on a crispy ciabatta roll.
The Reuben Double-Decker (Full Meal)$14.90
NoButcher’s Corned NoBeef with homemade Swiss NoCheese sauce, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on toasted rye bread, served as a double-decker. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
The Greek (Full Meal)$14.90
NoButcher's Gyro NoMeat, Tzatziki sauce, greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and onions on a crispy ciabatta roll. Full meal comes with a side, a house drink and a sweet surprise.
Deviled NoEggs, GF [Pickup ONLY April 16 & 17]$12.90
6 Deviled NoEggs (almond milk based). Tastes just like the real thing!
[Item has to be picked up on April 16 or 17 at the NoButcher drive thru]
Italian Cold Cut Sandwich (Single)$10.90
NoButcher’s house made NoTurkey and NoPepperoni with lettuce, tomato, mayo, onion, our special garlic-herb cream cheese and Italian vinaigrette on a crispy ciabatta roll.
Cookie$1.50
Rum Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies. Sold individually.
Potato Salad
Bow Tie NoTurkey Salad
The Reuben Double-Decker (Single)$10.90
NoButcher’s Corned NoBeef with homemade Swiss NoCheese sauce, sauerkraut and thousand island dressing on toasted rye bread, served as a double-decker.
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Drive-Thru
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3565 S. Rainbow Blvd.

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
